e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / ‘Army epicenter of terror’, reads poster by Pak minorities outside UN office

‘Army epicenter of terror’, reads poster by Pak minorities outside UN office

News agency ANI reported that a protest is also scheduled to be held by Baloch and Pashtun activists in front of the United Nations office against the involvement of the Pakistani military establishment in breeding terror outfits.

world Updated: Feb 29, 2020 13:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The banner, which read “Pakistani Army Epicenter of International Terrorism”, was seen near the iconic Broken Chair during the 43rd session of UNHRC.
The banner, which read “Pakistani Army Epicenter of International Terrorism”, was seen near the iconic Broken Chair during the 43rd session of UNHRC. (ANI Twitter)
         

Minorities from Pakistan have erected a banner calling the country’s army “epicenter of international terrorism” in Geneva during the ongoing session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

The banner, which read “Pakistani Army Epicenter of International Terrorism”, was seen near the iconic Broken Chair during the 43rd session of UNHRC.

News agency ANI reported that a protest is also scheduled to be held by Baloch and Pashtun activists in front of the United Nations office against the involvement of the Pakistani military establishment in breeding terror outfits.

The activists are demanding that the UN should reprimand Pakistan, take immediate action to stop this and establish the rule of law in the region, it reported.

This comes after India on Friday advised Pakistan’s top leadership to stop terror funding and dismantle terrorist camps operating from its soil and territories under its control while decrying Islamabad’s efforts to derail the positive developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

India’s statement came a week after the global terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris decided to retain Pakistan in its ‘Grey List’ and warned the country of stern action if it fails to prosecute and penalise those involved in terror funding emanating from its jurisdiction.

India also highlighted the plight of minorities in Muslim-majority Pakistan, asking the Pakistani leadership to end harassment and execution of minorities through misuse of the blasphemy law, end forced conversions and marriages of women and girls from Hindu, Sikh and Christian religions and stop religious persecution against Shias, Ahmadiyas, Ismailia and Hazaras.

The 43’s session of UNHRC started in Geneva on February 24 and will continue till March 20.

tags
top news
At UP event, PM Modi underlines ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ promise
At UP event, PM Modi underlines ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ promise
‘Not your strong point’: Congress leader to BJP over rajdharma remark
‘Not your strong point’: Congress leader to BJP over rajdharma remark
Taking cue from UP Police, Delhi cops to make rioters pay for property damage
Taking cue from UP Police, Delhi cops to make rioters pay for property damage
Mauritius president stopped at Varanasi airport over excess luggage
Mauritius president stopped at Varanasi airport over excess luggage
Mobilisation, stockpiling ahead of riot caught Delhi police by surprise
Mobilisation, stockpiling ahead of riot caught Delhi police by surprise
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
‘Good words for you also, but...’: Judge who praised PM to Cong lawyer in court
‘Good words for you also, but...’: Judge who praised PM to Cong lawyer in court
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news