Erdogan says Russia's recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions unacceptable

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.(AFP)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 04:00 PM IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine was "unacceptable" and he called on all parties to respect international laws, broadcaster NTV and others reported on Tuesday.

NATO member Turkey is a maritime neighbour with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. 

Erdogan has offered to mediate in the conflict, warned Russia against invading Ukraine, and criticised the West's handling of the crisis.

"We see this decision by Russia as unacceptable. We repeat our call for common sense and respect for international law by all sides," Erdogan told reporters on a flight in Africa, adding Ankara had prepared "precaution packages" as a regional country. 

