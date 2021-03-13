Ethiopia rejects US allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray
Ethiopia on Saturday rejected US allegations there has been ethnic cleansing in Tigray, pushing back against the latest criticism of its military operation in its northern region by the new administration in Washington.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he wanted to see Eritrean forces and those from the Amhara region replaced in Tigray by security forces that will respect human rights and not "commit acts of ethnic cleansing."
"(The accusation) is a completely unfounded and spurious verdict against the Ethiopian government," the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Saturday.
China non-compliant with joint declaration on Hong Kong: UK
Hong Kong orders compulsory coronavirus testing after gym cluster
- The city's government said 35 of the new cases were related to the outbreak at Ursus Fitness, a gym in the city's Sai Ying Pun district.
Rajapaksa siblings firmly united; will take Sri Lanka forward: Gotabaya
- In a comment made by the president at a political gathering on Friday, Gotabaya Rajapaksa praised the maturity of his elder brother Mahinda, the prime minister, and the younger brother Basil, the key presidential adviser.
Arbitrary detentions by Chinese govt instills fear among foreigners: Report
- According to CNN, many cited the detention of two Canadians in China in December 2018 as a turning point in their thinking.
China aims to vaccinate 70-80 per cent of population by mid-2022
- With four approved vaccines, China will vaccinate 900 million to 1 billion people, Gao Fu, the CDC head, said in an interview with Chinese state media broadcaster CGTN. “We hope that China can take the lead in achieving herd immunity in the world,” he said.
FedEx sued in New York over background checks of job applicants
- Henry Franklin, who admits to an unspecified criminal record, said he applied online for a job as a FedEx package handler in November and that as part of the application, he consented to a background check.
Amazon removed book by conservative author on ‘transgender moment’. Here’s why
- In a letter to Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, four Republican senators had asked the company “to clarify the intentions and extent” of their action.
An-26 aircraft crashes while landing at Kazakhstan's Almaty airport, 4 dead
- It was unclear how many people were on board or if there were any casualties.
London policeman in court after woman's murder provokes outrage
Movie theatres in US set to rebound in 2021, but only to 1980s levels
Five EU nations seek talks on vaccine distribution
Joe Biden speech draws more broadcast viewers than Donald Trump's 1st TV address
Germany: Experts warn against easing of lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump
Kuwait's MeToo moment: Women denounce harassment, violence
- In recent weeks, a growing number of women have broken taboos to speak out about the scourge of harassment and violence that plagues the Gulf nation’s streets, highways and malls, in an echo of the global #MeToo movement.
