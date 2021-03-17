EU chief says AstraZeneca shortfalls slow Covid vaccine campaign
The European Union's chief executive criticized Anglo-Swedish vaccine-maker AstraZeneca on Wednesday, accusing the embattled pharmaceutical company of delaying Europe's coronavirus vaccination campaign and warning that the EU is weighing export bans to ensure supplies.
“AstraZeneca has unfortunately under-produced and under-delivered, and this painfully, of course, reduced the speed of the vaccination campaign,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.
Von der Leyen said the company originally pledged to deliver 90 million doses of its shot in the first three months of 2021, but later said it could only provide 40 million, then more recently only 30 million.
Beyond criticism for its slow deliveries, notably in Europe, AstraZeneca also has had to deal with reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients of its shot, although the company and international regulators say there is no evidence the vaccine is to blame. Several countries, including Germany, France, Italy and Spain, have suspended its use.
The EU’s drug regulator insisted Tuesday that there is “no indication” it does so, and von der Leyen said Wednesday that “I trust AstraZeneca, I trust the vaccines.”
AstraZeneca’s formula is one of three vaccines in use on the continent. But the escalating concern is another setback for the EU’s vaccination drive, which has been plagued by shortages and other hurdles and is lagging well behind the campaigns in Britain and the US.
For the second quarter of 2021, van der Leyen said, AstraZeneca will only deliver 70 million doses, less than half of the 180 million it was “contractually obliged to deliver.”
Two production sites in the UK figure in the EU's advance purchasing agreement drawn up with AstraZeneca, she said, adding: “We’re still waiting for doses to come from the UK," she said.
Von der Leyen also noted the EU has exported around 41 million vaccine doses to other countries. “But open roads run in both directions, and this is why we need to ensure that there is reciprocity and proportionality,” she said.
“If the situation does not change, we will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine producing countries dependent on their level of openness,” she added, without naming any country.
She said the EU still aims to vaccinate 70% of all adults by September.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Georgia shooting: Suspect may have 'sexual addiction', say police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More than 25 million people in UK receive first Covid-19 vaccine shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK minister views India as like-minded, high trust vendor nation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU chief says AstraZeneca shortfalls slow Covid vaccine campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France to announce stricter local measures to to contain Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO reviewing data, recommends AstraZeneca Covid jabs continue
- "At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A good boy again: Biden's dog will return to the White House
- Biden added that “85% of the people there love him.” Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog, and Champ, who is 12, were moved to the Bidens' Delaware home after the incident, but the president said they would return to the White House.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UNESCO's Azoulay set for second term as no other nomination submitted: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden vows Russia's Putin will 'pay a price' for election meddling: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GOP Senators accuse Biden of breaking law by halting border wall construction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazilian president Bolsonaro faces record disapproval rating over Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York begins Andrew Cuomo impeachment investigation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO official calls blood clots 'very rare'
- O’Brien said in general “vaccine recommendations are dynamic,” and are reviewed over days, months, and years. She noted that blood clots occur regularly in the population.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson says he will get 'his own' Oxford/AstraZeneca jab 'very shortly'
- Asked if European countries had disregarded scientific evidence, Johnson said: "The best thing I can say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme is that I finally got news that I'm going to have my own jab ... very, very shortly."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt prepares for move to 'high-tech' new capital, away from the chaos of Cairo
- The city, known simply as the New Administrative Capital, is designed to operate with smart technology on virgin land away from the clutter and chaos of Cairo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox