e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / EU drugs watchdog expects first application for Covid-19 vaccine in days

EU drugs watchdog expects first application for Covid-19 vaccine in days

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) did not name the company it expects to file the application, but Pfizer Inc and BioNTEch are the most advanced in the regulatory process among the three companies that have published late-stage trial data for their vaccines.

world Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 17:33 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Reuters
The EMA started a real-time review of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on October 6.
The EMA started a real-time review of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on October 6.(REUTERS)
         

Europe’s drugs watchdog said on Thursday it expects to receive the first application for conditional marketing approval for a COVID-19 vaccine “in the coming days”, the latest step towards making a shot available outside the United States.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) did not name the company it expects to file the application, but Pfizer Inc and BioNTEch are the most advanced in the regulatory process among the three companies that have published late-stage trial data for their vaccines.

The companies applied on Nov. 20 for US approval and the UK said it has asked its medical regulator to assess the vaccine for its suitability.

Asked about its co-operation with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it said in an email the agency may not be able to synchronise the decision making process with other international regulators.

The EMA started a real-time review of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Oct. 6 to speed up the process of approving a successful vaccine in the bloc, by allowing researchers to submit findings in real time, without waiting for studies to conclude.

tags
top news
Protesting farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades
Protesting farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Amarinder Singh fires latest jab at Khattar over farmers’ agitation
Amarinder Singh fires latest jab at Khattar over farmers’ agitation
Delhi schools won’t reopen till there is a vaccine, says health minister Satyendar Jain
Delhi schools won’t reopen till there is a vaccine, says health minister Satyendar Jain
India tackling terror with new policy and process: PM Narendra Modi
India tackling terror with new policy and process: PM Narendra Modi
Farmers don’t want to begin campaign under any political flag: SAD chief
Farmers don’t want to begin campaign under any political flag: SAD chief
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In