Home / World News / EU mulls sanctioning Putin’s daughters amid outrage over Ukraine
world news

EU mulls sanctioning Putin’s daughters amid outrage over Ukraine

The proposed list, which still needs to be approved by European governments and could change before that happens, also includes dozens of other individuals, including political figures, tycoons and their family members, and several propagandists.
Russian President Vladimir Putin in February gave an order to start, what the country has been calling a “special military operation” in its former Soviet neighbour Ukraine.&nbsp;(via REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin in February gave an order to start, what the country has been calling a “special military operation” in its former Soviet neighbour Ukraine. (via REUTERS)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 10:48 PM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |

The European Union is discussing sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters, according to people familiar with the matter, as the continent tries to respond to the killing of Ukrainian civilians by retreating Russian soldiers. 

The proposed list, which still needs to be approved by European governments and could change before that happens, also includes dozens of other individuals, including political figures, tycoons and their family members, and several propagandists.

Sanctioning Putin’s daughters, Katerina and Maria, is largely a symbolic move since it’s unclear they have significant assets outside of Russia, but it’s designed to get the president’s attention. His daughters’ lives are shrouded in secrecy, they have different maiden names and the Kremlin has never confirmed the names of his daughters or released photographs of them as adults.

In 2015, Putin disclosed a few details about his daughters, including that both women graduated from Russian universities and speak multiple languages.

Maria Vorontsova, 36, is a co-owner of Nomenko, which is involved in Russia’ largely private investment project in health care, according to the people familiar with the matter. Katerina Tikhonova, 37, runs an artificial intelligence institute at Moscow State University.   

The Kremlin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The EU is also planning to target more than a dozen entities in the defense sector and four banks that had been cut off from the global payments system SWIFT but hadn’t yet been fully sanctioned, including VTB Bank PJSC. It’s also proposing a ban on Russian coal imports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine russia russia ukraine crisis vladimir putin european commission + 3 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • People shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand that Rajapaksa family politicians step down, during a protest amid the country's economic crisis, at Independence Square in Colombo, Sri Lanka.&nbsp;

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.

  • An image, purportedly of the car involved in the incident, doing the rounds on social media (Facebook/Tudor Bogdan Teodorescu)

    Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police

    Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.

  • Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party attend a rally in support of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

    Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?

    Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.

  • A healthcare worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine at the Decarie Square vaccination site in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Bloomberg)

    Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups

    Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.

  • A worker in a protective suit directs residents lining up for nucleic acid testing during the second stage of a two-stage lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Shanghai, China. (REUTERS)

    Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins

    Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China's financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday. The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government. Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out