EU mulls sanctioning Putin’s daughters amid outrage over Ukraine
The European Union is discussing sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters, according to people familiar with the matter, as the continent tries to respond to the killing of Ukrainian civilians by retreating Russian soldiers.
The proposed list, which still needs to be approved by European governments and could change before that happens, also includes dozens of other individuals, including political figures, tycoons and their family members, and several propagandists.
Sanctioning Putin’s daughters, Katerina and Maria, is largely a symbolic move since it’s unclear they have significant assets outside of Russia, but it’s designed to get the president’s attention. His daughters’ lives are shrouded in secrecy, they have different maiden names and the Kremlin has never confirmed the names of his daughters or released photographs of them as adults.
In 2015, Putin disclosed a few details about his daughters, including that both women graduated from Russian universities and speak multiple languages.
Maria Vorontsova, 36, is a co-owner of Nomenko, which is involved in Russia’ largely private investment project in health care, according to the people familiar with the matter. Katerina Tikhonova, 37, runs an artificial intelligence institute at Moscow State University.
The Kremlin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The EU is also planning to target more than a dozen entities in the defense sector and four banks that had been cut off from the global payments system SWIFT but hadn’t yet been fully sanctioned, including VTB Bank PJSC. It’s also proposing a ban on Russian coal imports.
-
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
-
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
-
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
-
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
-
Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins
Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China's financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday. The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government. Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.
