The number of new coronavirus cases has risen in Europe after six weeks of decline, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.(AP)
world news

EU reviews Russia’s jab amid fresh spike

  • The regulator said the review is based on results from research in adults, which suggests the vaccine may help protect against the coronavirus.
Agencies, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:36 AM IST

The European Medicines Agency has started a rolling review of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, it announced on Thursday. The regulator said the review is based on results from research in adults, which suggests the vaccine may help protect against the coronavirus.

Despite scepticism about Russia’s vaccine, according to a study published last month in Lancet, Sputnik V is 91% effective and appears to prevent inoculated individuals from becoming severely ill with Covid-19.

The number of new coronavirus cases has risen in Europe after six weeks of decline, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

“Last week, new cases in Europe rose 9% to just above one million. This brought a promising six-week decline in new cases to an end, with more than half of our region seeing increasing numbers of new infections,” WHO Europe’s regional director Hans Kluge told reporters.

“We are seeing a resurgence in central and Eastern Europe. New cases are also on the rise in several western European countries where rates were already high,” he said.

The European Commission and Italy have blocked a shipment of AstraZeneca’s vaccine destined for Australia after the drug manufacturer failed to meet its EU contract commitments. Sources said AstraZeneca had requested permission from the Italian government to export 250,000 doses from its Anagni plant. The Italian government refused and the European Commission supported its decision.

US National Guard soldiers guard the grounds of the US Capitol from behind a security fence in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2021. - US Democrats on January 9 were readying for an unprecedented second impeachment of Donald Trump as the defiant US President showed no signs of stepping down after the deadly violence at the Capitol on January 6. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)(AFP)
world news

US Capitol: Law enforcement on alert after warning of likely breach

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:49 AM IST
  • The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that former president Trump will rise again to power on March 4 and that thousands will come to Washington, DC, to try to remove Democrats from office.
The comments come after the deadliest day of protests in Myanmar, with at least 38 dead on Wednesday in rallies where security forces were seen firing into crowds.(REUTERS)
world news

UN tells military: Stop murdering protesters

Agencies
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:45 AM IST
  • At least 700 people were detained on Wednesday alone, with many of them reportedly swept up as forces conducted door-to-door searches.
The US pivot to Asia — in response to and as an acknowledgement of China as a growing threat — started under Barack Obama, and then gathered steam on Donald Trump’s watch with the renaming of the US military’s Pacific Command as the Indo-Pacific Command.(Bloomberg)
world news

Joe Biden pledges deeper ties in Indo-Pacific in national security plan

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:42 AM IST
  • It has been taken to a different level by the Biden administration, accorded the same significance as Europe, which has dominated US diplomatic and military thinking and spending for more than a century now, starting with World War I.
In January, the European Commission introduced legislation which allows curbs on exports of coronavirus vaccines if drugmakers fail to meet delivery targets within the bloc.(REUTERS)
world news

Italy blocks Astra Covid vaccine export, risks backlash against EU

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:03 PM IST
The decision comes after Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called during an EU summit last week for a tougher approach against companies that don’t respect their delivery commitments.
Diana’s brother. Charles Spencer, has alleged that Bashir used false documents, including fake bank statements, and other dishonest tactics to convince Diana to agree to the interview.(AP)
world news

UK police won't probe journalist over 1995 Princess Diana interview

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:00 PM IST
The Metropolitan Police force said “no further action will be taken” over allegations journalist Martin Bashir used illegal subterfuge to get the interview.
The company is planning to start building the hotel, Voyager Station, in the low Earth orbit in 2025.(Orbital Assembly Corporation)
world news

World’s first space hotel with artificial gravity expected to open in 2027

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:43 PM IST
  • With over 11,600 square metres of habitable space, the commercial station will have many features expected in a cruise ship.
Addressing the World Sustainable Development Summit on Wednesday, Jaishankar said India currently had the fastest-growing solar energy programme in the world.(Unsplash)
world news

Italy sees sharpest fall in energy demand since WWII due to pandemic: Report

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Italian energy and technology research centre ENEA said energy demand in the country slumped 10% last year, driven by a 60% fall in oil consumption.
National Guard walk near the Capitol on March 4, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP)
world news

Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:33 PM IST
The request underscores the continuing concerns about security and the potential for violence at the Capitol, two months after rioters breached the building in violence that left five people dead.
More than 60,000 people reported feeling the quake on GeoNet's website, with 282 describing the shaking as "severe" and 75 saying it was "extreme".(PTI file photo. Representative image)
world news

Strong quake shakes New Zealand, but no damage reported and tsunami threat eases

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:23 PM IST
"There is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake," PTWC said in a statement. There were no immediate reports of damage, but the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) advised people in some coastal areas to move immediately to high ground.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with the House Democratic Caucus in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Biden has agreed to moderate Democrats' demands to narrow eligibility for stimulus checks, but rejected a push to trim extra unemployment benefits, as he tries to win support for his $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill, according to a Democratic aide. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:19 PM IST
  • Under the Senate bill, anyone earning up to $75,000 qualifies for the full $1,400 with the payment being cut off entirely at $80,000.
Globally, 265 million doses of vaccines have been administered, with 80% in just 10 countries, WHO's top emergency expert Mike Ryan said on social media on Wednesday night.(AFP)
world news

Waive Covid vaccine patents to benefit poor nations, activists say

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Activists seeking a waiver of intellectual property rules unfurled a huge sign reading "No Covid Monopolies - Wealthy Countries Stop Blocking TRIPS Waiver" in the park next to World Trade Organization's (WTO's) headquarters on Lake Geneva.
Pope Francis begins his historic trip to war-scarred Iraq tomorrow to comfort one of the world's oldest and most persecuted Christian communities.(AFP)
world news

Iraq beefs up security for pope amid rising violence, pandemic

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Baghdad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Security forces and armoured vehicles filled otherwise empty streets surrounding two cordoned-off churches the pope is scheduled to go to in central Baghdad.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday he would seek a vote of confidence in the National Assembly this weekend to prove he still has the support of majority lawmakers despite the shock defeat of the finance minister in the Senate's elections.(File Photo/REUTERS)
world news

‘If I lose, …’: PM Imran Khan’s emotional pitch ahead of trust vote this week

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:50 PM IST
  • Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan insisted that he wouldn’t abandon his campaign against corruption even if loses the trust vote.
From a high of 39,090 in 2010-11 to a low of 16,550 in 2016-17, there has been a steady downward spiral of Indian students coming to the UK, but for the first time in recent years, the number is on the upswing(Reuters/ Representative Image)
world news

New UK post-study graduate route to open for Indian students in July

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • The UK has also extended concessions for students unable to travel to the UK after getting admission to British educational institutions because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was done due to the continuing disruption in international travel.
