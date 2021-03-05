EU reviews Russia’s jab amid fresh spike
- The regulator said the review is based on results from research in adults, which suggests the vaccine may help protect against the coronavirus.
The European Medicines Agency has started a rolling review of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, it announced on Thursday. The regulator said the review is based on results from research in adults, which suggests the vaccine may help protect against the coronavirus.
Despite scepticism about Russia’s vaccine, according to a study published last month in Lancet, Sputnik V is 91% effective and appears to prevent inoculated individuals from becoming severely ill with Covid-19.
The number of new coronavirus cases has risen in Europe after six weeks of decline, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.
“Last week, new cases in Europe rose 9% to just above one million. This brought a promising six-week decline in new cases to an end, with more than half of our region seeing increasing numbers of new infections,” WHO Europe’s regional director Hans Kluge told reporters.
“We are seeing a resurgence in central and Eastern Europe. New cases are also on the rise in several western European countries where rates were already high,” he said.
The European Commission and Italy have blocked a shipment of AstraZeneca’s vaccine destined for Australia after the drug manufacturer failed to meet its EU contract commitments. Sources said AstraZeneca had requested permission from the Italian government to export 250,000 doses from its Anagni plant. The Italian government refused and the European Commission supported its decision.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol: Law enforcement on alert after warning of likely breach
- The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that former president Trump will rise again to power on March 4 and that thousands will come to Washington, DC, to try to remove Democrats from office.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN tells military: Stop murdering protesters
- At least 700 people were detained on Wednesday alone, with many of them reportedly swept up as forces conducted door-to-door searches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden pledges deeper ties in Indo-Pacific in national security plan
- It has been taken to a different level by the Biden administration, accorded the same significance as Europe, which has dominated US diplomatic and military thinking and spending for more than a century now, starting with World War I.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU reviews Russia’s jab amid fresh spike
- The regulator said the review is based on results from research in adults, which suggests the vaccine may help protect against the coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy blocks Astra Covid vaccine export, risks backlash against EU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK police won't probe journalist over 1995 Princess Diana interview
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World’s first space hotel with artificial gravity expected to open in 2027
- With over 11,600 square metres of habitable space, the commercial station will have many features expected in a cruise ship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy sees sharpest fall in energy demand since WWII due to pandemic: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strong quake shakes New Zealand, but no damage reported and tsunami threat eases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
- Under the Senate bill, anyone earning up to $75,000 qualifies for the full $1,400 with the payment being cut off entirely at $80,000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Waive Covid vaccine patents to benefit poor nations, activists say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iraq beefs up security for pope amid rising violence, pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘If I lose, …’: PM Imran Khan’s emotional pitch ahead of trust vote this week
- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan insisted that he wouldn’t abandon his campaign against corruption even if loses the trust vote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New UK post-study graduate route to open for Indian students in July
- The UK has also extended concessions for students unable to travel to the UK after getting admission to British educational institutions because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was done due to the continuing disruption in international travel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox