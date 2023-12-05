close_game
close_game
News / World News / Top official's warning: Huge risk of terrorist attacks in Europe over Christmas

Top official's warning: Huge risk of terrorist attacks in Europe over Christmas

ByMallika Soni
Dec 05, 2023 04:39 PM IST

EU Security Risk: "There is a huge risk of terrorist attacks in the European Union," EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson said.

Europe faces a “huge risk of terrorist attacks" over the Christmas holiday period amid Israel-Hamas war, the European Union's home affairs commissioner warned as French investigators probe a fatal attack near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. "With the war between Israel and Hamas, and the polarisation it causes in our society, with the upcoming holiday season, there is a huge risk of terrorist attacks in the European Union," EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson said, adding, “We saw (it happening) recently in Paris, unfortunately we have seen it earlier as well.”

EU Security Risk: An aerial view of the Seine river banks, the Notre Dame Bridge (front), the Sainte-Chapelle (L), the commercial court, the Conciergerie, the Eiffel Tower and the business district of La Defense (Rear R).(AFP)
EU Security Risk: An aerial view of the Seine river banks, the Notre Dame Bridge (front), the Sainte-Chapelle (L), the commercial court, the Conciergerie, the Eiffel Tower and the business district of La Defense (Rear R).(AFP)

She also said that the European Commission will provide an additional 30 million euros ($32.5 million) to help bolster security in vulnerable areas, especially places of worship.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The suspect- Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab- in the Eiffel Tower attack swore allegiance to Hamas before stabbing a German-Filipino tourist to death and injuring two other people with a hammer, it was reported.

Read more: Qatar Emir's rare remarks: Occupation era is gone, Israel needs to understand

Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab, a French national born in 1997, killed a 23-year-old German-Filipino man with two blows from a hammer and four stab wounds from a knife close to the Eiffel Tower increasing concerns in France over the risk of Islamist attacks, barely half a year away from the 2024 summer Olympic Games.

France's interior minister Gerald Darmanin said, “There was clearly a failure, not from the point of view of his monitoring by the intelligence services, but a psychiatric failure. The attacker had an acute mental illness. Doctors said on several occasions that he was doing better, was more normal and could be free.”

German interior minister Nancy Faeser sent her condolences to France over the attack saying that it highlights “just how acute and how serious the threat posed by Islamist terrorism is currently in the EU.”

“The war in Gaza and Hamas' terror are exacerbating this situation,” she said.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out