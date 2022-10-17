Home / World News / EU set to train 15,000 Ukrainian troops, provide more arms funding

EU set to train 15,000 Ukrainian troops, provide more arms funding

world news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 11:13 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Several EU countries have already been instructing Ukrainian troops on how to use specific weapons and this will continue.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian soldier looks on as a drone appears in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian soldier looks on as a drone appears in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Reuters |

European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree on a mission to train 15,000 Ukrainian troops from next month and an extra 500 million euros worth of funding for arms deliveries to Kyiv when they meet in Luxembourg on Monday.

The ministers are also likely to slap additional sanctions on Iran over Tehran's latest crackdown on protesters, and take a fresh look at the bloc's relations with China, paving the way for a potentially tougher stance on Beijing.

Two senior EU officials said the military training would start in mid-November and would take place on EU territory at one hub in Poland and another in Germany.

Read more: Ukraine's capital Kyiv rocked by blasts 2nd time in a week, Kamikaze drones used

Several EU countries have already been instructing Ukrainian troops on how to use specific weapons and this will continue.

The European Union has supported Kyiv since the start of the war with financial and, in a first for the bloc, military aid.

The foreign ministers will agree to add a further 500 million euros ($486 million) to a fund that reimburses EU member states for arms delivered to Ukraine, bringing the total amount earmarked for arms for Kyiv to over 3 billion euros.

Read more: Intense fighting continues around 2 towns Ukraine's Donetsk

Unlike earlier tranches, the additional money will also cover costs for repair and maintenance of weapons already delivered to Ukraine.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine war + 2 more
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine war + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out