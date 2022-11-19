Home / World News / EU threatens to walk away from COP27 climate talks in Egypt

EU threatens to walk away from COP27 climate talks in Egypt

Published on Nov 19, 2022 03:46 PM IST

COP27: Frans Timmermans said the EU is “prepared to walk away” from UN climate talks in Egypt.

COP27 sign at the Green Zone at the UN climate summit.(Reuters)
The European Union’s climate chief Frans Timmermans said on Saturday morning the EU is “prepared to walk away” from UN climate talks in Egypt if progress is not made on keeping a 1.5 degrees Celsius target alive.

Speaking alongside EU environment ministers at a press conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Timmermans said a positive result was still within reach, but acknowledged he was “getting worried.”

“The EU would rather have no decision than a bad decision,” he told reporters.

