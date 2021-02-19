EU to double Covax vaccine funding to 1 billion euros
The European Union's executive commission on Friday pledged to double its contribution to the World Health Organization’s Covax program, bringing the 27-nation bloc’s commitment to the initiative to deliver vaccines to poor nations to 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen praised a “true moment of global solidarity" in a statement as leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers gathered in a virtual meeting.
Von der Leyen also announced during the meeting an additional 100 million euros ($121.4 million) to support vaccination campaigns in Africa in partnership with the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The funding will be used to strengthen health systems, ensure the cold chains, buy equipment and train staff," von der Leyen said. She added that the EU would discuss with drugmakers how they can ramp up their Covid-19 vaccine production capacity in Africa.
“We are also exploring potential support to boost local production under licensing arrangements," she said.
The EU is one of the leading donors to the Covax program, which aims to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 shots for low-and middle-income countries. Covax hopes to deploy some 336 million doses by the end of June, and around 2 billion doses by the end of the year.
But the program has already missed the goal of starting vaccination in poor countries at the same time that doses were rolled out in rich countries.
This week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sharply criticized the “wildly uneven and unfair” distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, saying 10 countries have administered 75% of the vaccinations given worldwide so far and demanding a global effort to get all people in every nation vaccinated as soon as possible.
Amnesty International said a failure to ensure global access to vaccines represents “an abject moral failure that will ultimately harm rich countries."
“The leaders of G-7 nations are shooting themselves in the foot by failing to ensure the equal distribution of coronavirus vaccines globally,” Netsanet Belay, the research and advocacy director at Amnesty International, said as the G-7 leaders prepared to hold their first meeting of the year.
The European Union has been criticized for its handling of the bloc’s vaccine procurement process. Despite the EU securing a portfolio of up to 2.6 billion doses that would be largely sufficient to inoculate its 450 million residents, vaccinations in Europe have been slowed down by delays in the production and deliveries of shots.
In addition to its Covax contribution, the EU said it wants to share some of its doses with neighbors in Europe and Africa. Von der Leyen has regularly insisted that global solidarity is needed not only to help the world’s poorest countries but also to protect the EU, as “nobody is safe until everybody is safe.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 20 million years of life lost to Covid-19: Study | Key findings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany pledges additional 1.5 billion euros for Covax, WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU to double Covax vaccine funding to 1 billion euros
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's MI6 apologises for past treatment of LGBT spies based on 'misguided' views
- Gay people were barred from working in Britain’s intelligence services on security grounds, because of the view that they were more susceptible to blackmail than straight people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US states remain split on guns in capitols after armed protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK government broke the law by failing to disclose PPE contracts, court rules
- "The Secretary of State spent vast quantities of public money on pandemic-related procurements during 2020," the judge said. "The public were entitled to see who this money was going to, what it was being spent on and how the relevant contracts were awarded."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump Plaza brought down by 3,000 sticks of dynamite
- The 34-storied Trump Plaza was brought down with 3,000 pieces of dynamites by a Maryland-based professional demolition company, Controlled Demolition Inc.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Water leaks indicate new damage at Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After visit of envoys, EU calls for early assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir
- EU ambassador Ugo Astuto and envoys of ten EU states, including key players such as France, Italy and the Netherlands, were part of the third group of heads of foreign missions to travel to Jammu and Kashmir since January 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer 'still very good vaccine' despite study: South Africa adviser
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US officially rejoins Paris climate agreement, 30 days after Biden ordered move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook controversy: What prompted Australia PM to reach out to PM Modi?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK vows to share Covid-19 vaccines ahead of G7 meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Social Justice Day 2021: Know this year's theme, significance
- The theme of this year’s World Social Justice Day is social justice in the digital economy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Galwan Valley casualty numbers: China launches renewed diplomatic war on India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox