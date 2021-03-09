EU to go ahead with tech tax with or without Joe Biden
European Union leaders are poised to affirm their commitment to a unilateral tax on tech giants if they fail to agree on a global framework with partners, including Joe Biden’s US administration, by the middle of this year.
Over a summit later this month, leaders will “stress the need to urgently address the tax challenges arising from the digitalization of the economy to ensure fairness and effectiveness,” according to an early draft of a joint communique seen by Bloomberg. While vowing to work on “a consensus-based solution by mid-2021,” leaders will “confirm readiness to move forward if a global solution is not forthcoming,” according to the draft, which is still subject to change.
Frustrated by the slow progress in international negotiations on rules of taxing profits, several EU countries already implemented or planned levies on the revenue of companies such as Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google in the jurisdictions where they operate. Those so-called digital services taxes sparked a dispute with former President Donald Trump‘s administration, which lined up retaliatory sanctions.
Past efforts to reach consensus on similar levies have failed in the EU, where unanimity is required among all 27 members states. Some countries have insisted the bloc should first give more time to the global negotiations on tax rules at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Signs of progress emerged last month when the US dropped a key demand in negotiations, lifting a barrier that raised transatlantic trade tensions and prevented an international deal.
US Concession
In a video summit in February, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told her counterparts at a meeting of financial officials from the Group of 20 that the US is no longer insisting on a so-called safe harbor rule that would allow US companies to opt out of new tax rules.
Despite the move by Biden’s administration, there is still some distance to go to get a global deal on how to tax global tech giants. Beyond the issue of safe harbor, the US and Europe have long been at odds over the scope of any new rules and how they should be enforced.
The EU’s executive arm is due to present it’s plans for a digital tax as soon as next month with the proceeds going to the bloc’s budget, including repayments on the jointly backed debt issued to fund the Covid economic recovery plan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New owner Buzzfeed lays off 45 from HuffPost newsroom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Volunteers are key at Covid-19 vaccine sites. It pays off with a shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeff Bezos plans to spend $10 billion on climate change by 2030
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dallas cop charged in alleged murder was under investigation in 2017: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hackers access 150,000 security cams' live feed, expose Tesla, jails, hospitals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World viewership of Megan Markle, Prince Harry's interview nearly 50 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China launches Covid travel pass
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 years after Fukushima, Japan remembers ‘man-made’ disaster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan to get 45 million doses of Indian-made vaccine via Gavi: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China hasn’t withdrawn from several LAC positions, says top US commander
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First Quad summit on March 12; bolstering cooperation, Indo-Pacific on agenda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unilever beauty, personal care products to not use word 'normal'
- The word "normal" is often used in beauty products to describe what type of skin -- normal to oily skin for example -- is recommended for any product or brand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Queen Elizabeth responds to Harry and Meghan's racism accusations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Czech Republic's hospitals struggle with rising Covid cases
- Pardubice was the first entire region of the country’s 14 to declare last week intensive care units in its five regional hospitals were overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in serious condition and it could not take any more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
White House appoints Indian-American Maju Varghese as WHMO director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox