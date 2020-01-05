e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / World News / EU urges ‘de-escalation’ after US killing of Iran commander

EU urges ‘de-escalation’ after US killing of Iran commander

US President Donald Trump who ordered the precision drone strike has said the military mastermind was planning an “imminent” attack on US diplomats and the roughly 5,200 American troops deployed in Baghdad.

world Updated: Jan 05, 2020 04:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Brussels
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks following the U.S. Military airstrike against Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 3, 2020.
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks following the U.S. Military airstrike against Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 3, 2020. (Reuters photo)
         

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday stressed the “need for de-escalation” after the US assassination of a top Iranian in Baghdad.

After meeting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Brussels, Borrell tweeted: “Spoke w Iranian FM @JZarif about recent developments. Underlined need for de-escalation of tensions, to exercise restraint & avoid further escalation”.

US President Donald Trump who ordered the precision drone strike in which Iran’s Major General Qasem Soleimani was killed on Friday has said the military mastermind was planning an “imminent” attack on US diplomats and the roughly 5,200 American troops deployed in Baghdad.

Borrell said he also urged Zarif to maintain the landmark nuclear accord negotiated between Iran and the UN Security Council permanent members -- Britain, France, China, Russia and the United States -- plus Germany.

The deal, also known as the JCPOA, offered Tehran relief from stinging sanctions in return for curbs to prevent it acquiring nuclear weapons.

Agreed in 2015 it has been at risk of falling apart since Trump unilaterally withdrew from it in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

“Also discussed importance of preserving #JCPOA, which remains crucial for global security. I am committed to role as coordinator,” Borrell said.

A furious Iran has vowed revenge for the killing of Soleimani, the chief architect of its military operations across the Middle East. (AFP) RCJ

tags
top news
Two missiles hit US base housing troops in Iraq: Report
Two missiles hit US base housing troops in Iraq: Report
Uddhav Thackeray finalises portfolio allocation, NCP scores big
Uddhav Thackeray finalises portfolio allocation, NCP scores big
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Will she punish herself after sharing dais with PM?’: Bengal BJP mocks Mamata
‘Will she punish herself after sharing dais with PM?’: Bengal BJP mocks Mamata
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news