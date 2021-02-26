IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / EU vows to speed Covid-19 vaccine roll out, presses drug makers
Covid-19 has killed more than 531,000 people across the EU.(AP Photo)
Covid-19 has killed more than 531,000 people across the EU.(AP Photo)
world news

EU vows to speed Covid-19 vaccine roll out, presses drug makers

However, the leaders could offer no prospect of short-term respite for curfew-weary, mask-wearing citizens, many of whom have often worked from home over the last year — if they have not lost their jobs.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:15 AM IST

European Union leaders vowed Thursday to accelerate the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and pressed pharmaceutical companies to respect their delivery commitments, as concern mounts about the spread of new variants of the virus.

However, the leaders could offer no prospect of short-term respite for curfew-weary, mask-wearing citizens, many of whom have often worked from home over the last year — if they have not lost their jobs. The leaders also said that restrictions, including on travel, should remain in place in many parts of the 27-nation bloc.

Covid-19 has killed more than 531,000 people across the EU.

“Our top priority now is speeding up the production and delivery of vaccines and vaccinations,” EU Council President Charles Michel said, adding a warning for vaccine makers: “We want more predictability and transparency to ensure that pharmaceutical companies comply with their commitments.”

The European Commission has sealed deals with several companies for well over 2 billion vaccine shots — far more than the EU population of around 450 million — but only three have been authorized: jabs from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca. Officials say the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be approved next month.

But some seniors officials at the big pharmaceutical companies, a few of whom were grilled by EU lawmakers not far from where Michel was chairing the videoconference summit in Brussels, said it's no simple matter to build new vaccine production sites.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said production problems are inevitable as companies work around the clock to do in one year what normally takes 3-4 years. Most of the company chiefs said they expect an improvement in the second quarter.

“Every time there is a human error, equipment breaking down... or raw material from one of our suppliers late by a day, you cannot start making the product because it will not be safe, you will not have the right quality,” Bancel said, explaining the technological issues facing producers.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said a big challenge is to improve yield — the number of doses that can be extracted from a liter of vaccine. He also rejected the idea that companies can simply open new production sites to solve the problem, saying that engineers must spend a lot of time training staff.

“Our teams are absolutely stretched to the maximum. There’s no way they could train any more people,” he said. Soriot insisted that most companies developing vaccines probably face the same constraint.

Soriot came under fire after he confirmed that the company would deliver less than half the vaccines it had committed to in the first quarter. The EU has partly blamed supply delays for lagging far behind nations like Israel, the United States and Britain when it comes to vaccinations. By early this week, 6.5% of the adults living in the EU had been vaccinated, compared to more than 27% in the U.K.

Soriot said AstraZeneca would deliver 40 million doses to the EU in the first quarter, attributing the delay to complicated production issues, including “lower than expected output in our dedicated European supply chain.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted pointedly that in terms of companies honoring the delivery commitments in their contracts with Europe, “there is room for improvement” at AstraZeneca.

Still, despite the slow vaccine rollout in Europe, delayed by almost a month compared to former member the U.K., von der Leyen said the bloc still aims to inoculate 70% of all adults — around 255 million people — by September.

“This is a goal that we are confident we will reach,” she said.

Border checks remain a sore point. Divisions among EU member countries, including Germany, Austria, Belgium and the Czech Republic, on restrictions to stave off transmission has again raised the specter of travel delays and long traffic backups in a bloc that prides itself on being a seamless market.

Michel told reporters that “non-essential travel may still need to be restricted, but measures should be proportionate.”

The leaders were also updated on the movement of fast-spreading new variants of the virus within Europe, with the so-called U.K variant now present in 26 member countries. The variant first detected in South Africa has been identified in 14, while the Brazilian type is known to be in 7. This means that restrictions could well continue through coming months.

“There is a growing Covid fatigue among our citizens. It has been a very trying year, but we should not let up now,” said von der Leyen.

Also debated was the issue of "vaccine certificates," which could help smooth a return to air travel and possibly avoid another disastrous summer holiday season, as the tourism industry and broader economies suffer from restrictions.

Southern European countries dependent on tourism, like Greece and Spain, support such a system, but their northern EU partners, like Germany, doubt whether the certificates would work.

Von der Leyen said it would be technically possible to develop a “green pass” using a minimum of data indicating whether a person has been vaccinated, tested negative, or is immune after contracting the disease, within about three months, but that many political issues must first be resolved.

French President Emmanuel Macron insisted the EU nations should move in lockstep.

“None of us will accept that to attract tourists, one country would have looser rules than another and would be taking risks by making people come from the other side of the world to fill up its hotels,” he said.

“The most important question remains whether you can still transmit the disease. It is a crucial question,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told reporters. He also raised concern about other issues, like the exclusion of those who have not been vaccinated, or cannot be.

Rutte also said Europeans should consider whether the discussion on vaccination certificates should involve other international institutions such as the World Health Organization, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and the International Air Transport Association.

“You have to be careful that by adding more weight to it, the whole thing does not collapse onto itself,” he warned.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus european union
Close
Covid-19 has killed more than 531,000 people across the EU.(AP Photo)
Covid-19 has killed more than 531,000 people across the EU.(AP Photo)
world news

EU vows to speed Covid-19 vaccine roll out, presses drug makers

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:15 AM IST
However, the leaders could offer no prospect of short-term respite for curfew-weary, mask-wearing citizens, many of whom have often worked from home over the last year — if they have not lost their jobs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters the administration would soon have more to say on "steps to promote accountability going forward for this horrific crime."(Reuters file photo)
State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters the administration would soon have more to say on "steps to promote accountability going forward for this horrific crime."(Reuters file photo)
world news

US says Khashoggi report will help bring 'accountability'

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:10 AM IST
As part of a new focus on human rights, President Joe Biden will imminently declassify the report into the grisly October 2018 murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul of the US-based journalist, who had written critically about Prince Mohammed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A global task force focusing on oxygen was formally announced Thursday and will include the World Health Organization and World Bank, among others.(File photo. Representative image)
A global task force focusing on oxygen was formally announced Thursday and will include the World Health Organization and World Bank, among others.(File photo. Representative image)
world news

Medical oxygen scarce in Africa, Latin America amid Covid-19 crisis

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:10 AM IST
The gap in medical oxygen availability “is one of the defining health equity issues, I think, of our age,” said Peter Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, who said he survived a severe coronavirus infection thanks to the oxygen he received.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some people have turned to social media vaccine “bots” that scan the patchwork of vaccination websites and send alerts when a clinic is ready to book new patients.(AP)
Some people have turned to social media vaccine “bots” that scan the patchwork of vaccination websites and send alerts when a clinic is ready to book new patients.(AP)
world news

Explainer: Meet the vaccine appointment bots, and their foes

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:53 PM IST
  • Bots — basically autonomous programs on the web — have emerged amid widespread frustration with the online world of vaccine appointments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses in response to coronavirus, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 22, 2021. (AFP/FILE)
US President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses in response to coronavirus, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 22, 2021. (AFP/FILE)
world news

Joe Biden revokes Trump-era ban on legal immigration

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:47 PM IST
In a proclamation issued on Wednesday, the US president said the ban “does not advance the interests of the United States”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.(AP)
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.(AP)
world news

Majority of Americans support $15 minimum wage, poll shows

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Democrats are trying to pass the progressive policy without Republican votes through a manoeuvre known as reconciliation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials are seen on a packing line of the factory of British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in Wavre on February 8, 2021 where the Covid-19 CureVac vaccine will be produced.(AFP)
Vials are seen on a packing line of the factory of British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in Wavre on February 8, 2021 where the Covid-19 CureVac vaccine will be produced.(AFP)
world news

CureVac says preliminary trials show Covid-19 vaccine effective against variants

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:28 PM IST
CureVac chief Haas told EU lawmakers that the results of the preliminary trials on the vaccine's effects on variants would be published soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson(Reuters)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson(Reuters)
world news

UK work visas plunged in pandemic as investors stayed away

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:10 PM IST
The figures released by the Home Office coincided with the worst economic slump in three centuries and a surge in unemployment, with lockdowns to control the virus shutting vast sections of the economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP)
File photo of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP)
world news

Pakistan stays in FATF ‘grey list’, given June deadline to implement action plan

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:23 PM IST
Pakistan has been on the FATF's grey list since June 2018 and the government was given a final warning in February 2020 to complete the 27 action points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - This June 7, 2019 file photo released by Dubai Police Headquarters shows the aftermath of a bus crash, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. State-linked media in the UAE says a Dubai court has reduced the sentence of the Omani bus driver who smashed into a warning sign off a highway in 2019, killing 17 people on board. The appeals court reduced his seven-year sentence followed by deportation to just one year without deportation. (Dubai Police HQ via AP, File)(AP)
FILE - This June 7, 2019 file photo released by Dubai Police Headquarters shows the aftermath of a bus crash, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. State-linked media in the UAE says a Dubai court has reduced the sentence of the Omani bus driver who smashed into a warning sign off a highway in 2019, killing 17 people on board. The appeals court reduced his seven-year sentence followed by deportation to just one year without deportation. (Dubai Police HQ via AP, File)(AP)
world news

Sentence reduced for driver in fatal Dubai tour bus crash that killed 12 Indians

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:02 PM IST
  • Among the 31 people on the ill-fated bus were also citizens of Bangladesh, Germany and the Philippines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This wind-carved rock seen in the first 360-degree panorama taken by the Mastcam-Z instrument shows just how much detail is captured by the camera systems.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/ASU / AFP)
This wind-carved rock seen in the first 360-degree panorama taken by the Mastcam-Z instrument shows just how much detail is captured by the camera systems.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/ASU / AFP)
world news

High-definition, zoomable view of Mars captured by Nasa's Perseverance rover

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • The US space agency on Wednesday released the first 360-degree panorama taken by Mastcam-Z, a dual-camera system equipped with a zoom function.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pedestrian wearing her facemask and holding a cup of coffee walks past a closed sign hanging on the door of a small business in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)
A pedestrian wearing her facemask and holding a cup of coffee walks past a closed sign hanging on the door of a small business in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)
world news

US government revises fourth quarter GDP up slightly to 4.1%

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic health — grew at an annual rate of 4.1% in the fourth quarter, up from an initial estimate of 4% growth, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A server carries food for a customer at Ye Olde King's Head in Santa Monica, California. (AP)
A server carries food for a customer at Ye Olde King's Head in Santa Monica, California. (AP)
world news

US jobless claims fall to 730,000 but layoffs remain high

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:08 PM IST
The latest figures come as the job market has made scant progress in the past three months. Hiring averaged just 29,000 a month from November through January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: An electrical substation is seen after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, U.S. February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: An electrical substation is seen after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, U.S. February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Texas lawmakers kick off investigation into deadly power blackout

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Up to 48% of the state's power generation was offline at times last week. Utilities were ordered to cut power to prevent a larger catastrophe, Bill Magness, chief executive of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's grid operator, said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, a worker inspects syringes of a vaccine for COVID-19 produced by Sinovac at its factory in Beijing. China approved two new more COVID-19 vaccines for wider use Thursday, adding to its growing arsenal of shots: one from CanSino Biologics, and a second one from state-owned Sinopharm. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, a worker inspects syringes of a vaccine for COVID-19 produced by Sinovac at its factory in Beijing. China approved two new more COVID-19 vaccines for wider use Thursday, adding to its growing arsenal of shots: one from CanSino Biologics, and a second one from state-owned Sinopharm. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)(AP)
world news

China approves two more domestic Covid-19 vaccines, increasing number to 4

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:47 PM IST
The two newly approved vaccines are made by CanSino Biologics Inc and Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, an affiliate of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac