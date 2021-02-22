Europe launches space program to boost secure connections
The European Union unveiled several programs aimed at boosting the bloc’s civil, space and defense industries, including a low-earth orbit satellite infrastructure to rival Elon Musk’s Starlink network.
The push will aim to provide reliable, secure and cost-effective connectivity for governmental and commercial communications, as well as high-speed broadband throughout Europe, the European Commission said on Monday.
The commission said it was currently carrying out a feasibility study to specify the project’s scope and associated costs.
Key Points
- Other EU programs announced Monday are designed to manage satellite traffic in space to avoid collisions and to further develop European drone capabilities.
- The action plan also includes measures for efficient investments in the space and defense sectors to ensure there’s no overlap.
- Officials also call for technological developments in the space and defense sectors to benefit the civil sector, and vice versa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boeing 747 cargo plane drops engine parts in Netherlands, investigation launched
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China seeks to work with US, Europe to uphold multilateralism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bone cancer survivor with prosthesis to join billionaire on SpaceX flight
- Hayley Arceneaux will become the youngest American in space — beating NASA record-holder Sally Ride by over two years — when she blasts off this fall with entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and two yet-to-be-chosen contest winners.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel, Egypt may build gas pipe as they eye European market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Europe-bound North African migrants found traveling among glass, toxic ash
- Among the 35 people found only on Friday trying to travel to Europe from the Spanish port of Melilla, an enclave in North Africa, four hid among bottles and other glass partially broken in pieces and with sharp edges that were destined for recycling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Boris Johnson to lay out ‘cautious’ roadmap for easing UK Covid-19 lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China to increase recycling of renewable resources
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan sounds currency warning as chip demand fuels exports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook takes down pages of Myanmar state TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, other officials receive Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan enters 3-week Congress dash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Europe launches space program to boost secure connections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese Official signals overhaul of Hong Kong’s election system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU prepares measures against Myanmar coup leaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to revise small business loans to reach smaller, minority firms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox