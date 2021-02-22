Europe launches space program to boost secure connections

The European Union unveiled several programs aimed at boosting the bloc’s civil, space and defense industries, including a low-earth orbit satellite infrastructure to rival Elon Musk’s Starlink network.

The push will aim to provide reliable, secure and cost-effective connectivity for governmental and commercial communications, as well as high-speed broadband throughout Europe, the European Commission said on Monday.

The commission said it was currently carrying out a feasibility study to specify the project’s scope and associated costs.

Key Points

Other EU programs announced Monday are designed to manage satellite traffic in space to avoid collisions and to further develop European drone capabilities.

The action plan also includes measures for efficient investments in the space and defense sectors to ensure there’s no overlap.

Officials also call for technological developments in the space and defense sectors to benefit the civil sector, and vice versa



