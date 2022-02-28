Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news

European Union split over expanding bloc to include Russia-hit Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war: Top European Union official Charles Michel responded to Kyiv president Volodomyr Zelensky's appeal for the war-hit eastern European country's inclusion in the power bloc
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and European Union official Charles Michel(AP, AFP)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 05:44 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash

After Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the European Union for Kyiv's inclusion in the top European body, there are reports of split within the organisation over the speculated merger. Top European Union official Charles Michel said there were disagreements among the 27 member states on enlarging the power bloc, news agency AFP reported. 

Michel added that Ukraine would have to officially submit a request to join EU before its member states, who would have to approve the membership unanimously. 

Earlier in the day, Zelensky had appealed for Ukraine to be included in the EU amid its defence against the Russian invasion.

“Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing. I'm sure it's fair. I'm sure it's possible,” news agency had quoted the Ukrainian president. Russia-Ukraine war: LIVE coverageZelensky's appeal comes amid the first round of negotiations between delegations between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus. Ahead of the meet, the Ukrainian president in a televised address had demanded ‘immediate ceasefire’ and the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian territory. 

The European Union has already assured Ukraine of sending fighter jets to help it fight the Russians who launched a full-scale assault last week. 

"We're going to provide even fighting jets. We're not talking about just ammunition. We are providing more important arms to go to a war," the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

