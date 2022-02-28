Home / World News / Save your lives and leave, Ukraine Prez tells Russian troops as talks begin at Belarus border
world news

Save your lives and leave, Ukraine Prez tells Russian troops as talks begin at Belarus border

  • Ukraine-Russia conflict: President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had asked the European Union for immediate accession under a new special procedure.
File photo of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(AP)
File photo of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(AP)
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 03:06 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said he had asked the European Union for immediate accession under a new special procedure. In a speech, he further appealed to Russian soldiers to "save your lives and leave".

Zelensky’s statement came amid an ongoing meeting between a Ukrainian delegation and Russian representatives at the Belarusian border for talks.

The Ukraine President's office said its main goal of talks with Russia is immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops.

Click here for live updates on the Ukraine-Russia conflict:

The comedian-turned-leader further said Ukraine would release prisoners with military experience if they were willing to join fight against Russia.

Hours ago, military officials said the pace of the Russian offensive against Ukraine had slowed, adding the Kremlin's advance on capital Kyiv was delayed by logistical problems and dogged resistance from the Ukrainian army.

"Russian occupiers have reduced the pace of the offensive but are still trying to develop success in some areas," the general staff of the armed forces said.

Meanwhile, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said allies were stepping up support to Ukraine with air defence missiles, anti-tank weapons, as well as humanitarian and financial aid.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis volodymyr zelensky
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out