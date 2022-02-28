Save your lives and leave, Ukraine Prez tells Russian troops as talks begin at Belarus border
- Ukraine-Russia conflict: President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had asked the European Union for immediate accession under a new special procedure.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said he had asked the European Union for immediate accession under a new special procedure. In a speech, he further appealed to Russian soldiers to "save your lives and leave".
Zelensky’s statement came amid an ongoing meeting between a Ukrainian delegation and Russian representatives at the Belarusian border for talks.
The Ukraine President's office said its main goal of talks with Russia is immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops.
Click here for live updates on the Ukraine-Russia conflict:
The comedian-turned-leader further said Ukraine would release prisoners with military experience if they were willing to join fight against Russia.
Hours ago, military officials said the pace of the Russian offensive against Ukraine had slowed, adding the Kremlin's advance on capital Kyiv was delayed by logistical problems and dogged resistance from the Ukrainian army.
"Russian occupiers have reduced the pace of the offensive but are still trying to develop success in some areas," the general staff of the armed forces said.
Meanwhile, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said allies were stepping up support to Ukraine with air defence missiles, anti-tank weapons, as well as humanitarian and financial aid.
(With agency inputs)
-
Ukraine agrees for talks, EU airspace ban on Russia: Top developments
Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarus border - near the Chernobyl exclusion zone, following a phone conversation between Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.
-
‘Irresponsible, dangerous’: NATO, US condemn Putin's nuclear alert move
Russian President Vladimir Putin's orders come even as Ukraine agreed to hold talks with Russia along the border with Belarus. Hours ago Ukrainian forces expelled Russian troops from Khargiv - the second largest city of the east European nation, following several hours of heavy battle.
-
Ukraine Prez urges foreigners to join ‘international brigade’ to fight Russia
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainians are courageous enough to face Russia, but highlighted that the current conflict is “not just a Russian invasion of Ukraine, it is the beginning of a war against Europe,” according to AFP.
-
'Heartbroken' Pope urges help for Ukraine, condemns warmongers
The pope said he was moved by images of elderly people seeking refuge and mothers escaping with their children.
-
Russia-Ukraine crisis: 13 nations that have banned Russian flights from airspace
Finland, which borders Russia, and Belgium said on Sunday that it has closed its airspace for Russian planes. Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria have also closed their airspace, and in retaliation, Russia has closed its airspace for flights from the three countries.