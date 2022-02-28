Save your lives and leave, Ukraine Prez tells Russian troops as talks begin at Belarus border

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said he had asked the European Union for immediate accession under a new special procedure. In a speech, he further appealed to Russian soldiers to "save your lives and leave".

Zelensky’s statement came amid an ongoing meeting between a Ukrainian delegation and Russian representatives at the Belarusian border for talks.

The Ukraine President's office said its main goal of talks with Russia is immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops.

The comedian-turned-leader further said Ukraine would release prisoners with military experience if they were willing to join fight against Russia.

Hours ago, military officials said the pace of the Russian offensive against Ukraine had slowed, adding the Kremlin's advance on capital Kyiv was delayed by logistical problems and dogged resistance from the Ukrainian army.

"Russian occupiers have reduced the pace of the offensive but are still trying to develop success in some areas," the general staff of the armed forces said.

Meanwhile, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said allies were stepping up support to Ukraine with air defence missiles, anti-tank weapons, as well as humanitarian and financial aid.

(With agency inputs)