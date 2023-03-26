EU's Borrell threatens new sanctions on Belarus over hosting Russian nukes

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday that Brussels was ready to impose new sanctions on Belarus if Minsk were to host Russian nuclear weapons.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.(AFP)

"Belarus hosting Russian nuclear weapons would mean an irresponsible escalation and threat to European security. Belarus can still stop it, it is their choice. The EU stands ready to respond with further sanctions," he tweeted.