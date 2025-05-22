'Every child in Gaza is the enemy': Far-right Israeli lawmaker's remarks spark row

As the war in Gaza rages on, far-right Israeli minister Moshe Feiglin's recent remarks on the Palestinian territory and Israel's military operation have sparked outrage. A young Palestinian boy salvages some items amid the devastation in the yard of a school, a day after it was hit by an Israeli strike.(Omar al-Qatta/AFP)

Speaking to Israeli TV Channel 14, the far-right lawmaker referred to each child in Gaza as the "enemy."

"The enemy is not Hamas, nor is it the military wing of Hamas. Every child in Gaza is the enemy. We need to occupy Gaza and settle it, and not a single Gazan child will be left there. There is no other victory," the former member of parliament stated.

Feiglin's remarks reiterate the stance taken by many far-right Israeli leaders. Since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, several far-right leaders have called for an increase in Israeli settlements in West Bank and along the border in Gaza as part of an effort to take over the Palestinian territory.

Earlier this week, Israel announced that it aims to take "full control" of Gaza as it launched its operation 'Gideon's Chariots' which has been criticised by countries such as the UK, France, Spain, Canada and Qatar.

Feiglin's comments on every Gazan child being the enemy comes after Yair Golan, a retired IDF deputy chief of staff accused Israel of "killing babies as a hobby."

"Israel is on the way to becoming a pariah state, like South Africa was, if we don't return to acting like a sane country. A sane country does not fight against civilians, does not kill babies as a hobby, and does not engage in mass population displacement," said Golan.

Golan's remarks were met by a rebuttal from prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who stated that the retired IDF office remarks are a "wild incitement" and "blood libel."

Over 17,000 children killed in Gaza since Oct 2023

As per data released by the Palestinian Education Ministry in April 2025, over 17,000 children have been killed in the Gaza strip since the start of the war in October 2023.

More than 17,000 children have been martyred in Gaza, a figure that reflects the depth of the tragedy children are enduring, with each number representing a life, memories, and experiences lost," read the official statement issued by the ministry.

Furthermore, the UN recently warned that around 14,000 babies in the Gaza strip could be killed in the war-torn strip due to Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid.