Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif given 7 years jail term in corruption case: Report

Pakistan court sentences former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to 7 years in jail by an anti-corruption court, and acquitted him in a second case.

Sharif, who was removed from office last year after being disqualified from serving his third stint as prime minister, was accused of possessing assets beyond his known sources of income. He had denied any wrongdoing.

Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik of Islamabad-based accountability court last week reserved the judgment after completion of hearing in the Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia cases against 68-year-old Sharif.

Last week, the judge rejected application by Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Harris to provide one week time to submit more documents but allowed him to provide any document by Friday last.

The judge also observed that the court was bound to follow December 24 final deadline set by the Supreme Court.

Three cases - Avenfield properties case, Flagship Investment case and Al-Azizia steel mills case - were launched by the National Accountability Bureau on September 8, 2017 following a judgment by the apex court that disqualified Sharif.

Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in prison in July over the purchase of luxury apartments in London. He appealed that sentence and was released on bail in September.

