Ex-ally Jagmeet Singh to bring no-confidence motion against Justin Trudeau. What are Canadian PM's options?

New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, a former ally of Justin Trudeau, has announced the party will move a no-confidence motion to bring down the minority government led by the beleaguered Canadian prime minister. File Photo: Justin Trudeau (left) and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh take part in the federal election English-language Leaders debate in Gatineau, Canada, on September 9, 2021. (REUTERS)

Jagmeet Singh made the declaration in an open letter on Friday, and at a time when Justin Trudeau is already under pressure to step aside. Canada's next federal elections are to be held before October 20, 2025, with opinion polls predicting a massive defeat for the ruling Liberals against the opposition Conservatives.

What are the options for Justin Trudeau?

Resignation: The Liberals will name an interim leader to take over as prime minister. They will also set up a special leadership convention to elect a new leader. However, if the federal elections are held before the convention, the party will be forced to contest under the interim PM not chosen by its members.

Forced out: A Liberal leader is elected through a special convention. Hence, there is no formal party mechanism to remove Trudeau if he wants to stay. However, he may resign if members of his own cabinet and a large number of legislators call for him to go.

Loses confidence: A Canadian government must show it enjoys the confidence of the House of Commons. Votes on budgets and other spending are considered “confidence measures” and if a government loses one, it falls.

Sacked by Governor General: The ultimate power in Canada is with the Governor General, the representative of King Charles, the head of the state. While Governor General Mary Simon, in theory, could remove Trudeau, she is unlikely to do so if the latter holds the confidence of the House.

Survive through other means: Trudeau's minority government, previously backed by Singh's NDP, could rely on the support of other parties. Alternatively, the former could prorogue parliament, which would delay the return of the House, scheduled to reopen on January 27 after a month-long winter break.

