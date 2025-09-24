Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
Ex-Nepal PM Khanal’s wife, who suffered serious burn injuries during protests, flown to India

Published on: Sept 24, 2025 03:54 am IST

Chitrakar, who suffered 15 per cent burns during the incident, was undergoing treatment at Burn Hospital in Kirtipur.

Former Nepal prime minister Jhalanath Khanal's wife, who sustained serious burn injuries during the ‘Gen Z’ protests on September 9, has been flown to India for further treatment.

Ravi Laxmi Chitrakar was seriously injured after a mob set on fire Khanal’s house in Dallu area of Kathmandu during the violent protests.(PTI/Representational)

Ravi Laxmi Chitrakar was seriously injured after a mob set on fire Khanal’s house in Dallu area of Kathmandu during the violent protests.

Her left hand was totally damaged and she developed chest infection as her lungs were affected by smoke, her family said.

She has been taken to New Delhi for further treatment on the recommendation of doctors.

Khanal served as the prime minister of Nepal from February to August, 2011.

