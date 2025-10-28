Ex-Pak diplomat rips Shehbaz Sharif for Trump flattery, gets thumbs up from Shashi Tharoor

Former Pakistani ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani on Monday took a sharp dig at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over his flattering remarks towards US President Donald Trump. US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Egypt summit.(Reuters)

In a post on X, Sharif lauded Trump for playing an “instrumental role” in the formalisation of an agreement between Thailand and Cambodia to manage their border dispute. He also credited the US president for saving millions of lives across the globe.

“My deep appreciation to President Donald Trump for his instrumental role in advancing peace through the KL Accord, the Gaza Peace Plan, and his resolute efforts for peace and stability in the Middle East and South Asia - saving millions of lives across the globe,” Sharif wrote.

Referring to Shehbaz's post, Haqqani said that the Pakistani PM is still in the lead for what was summarised as the “Olympic sport of flatterering Trump” by Indian-American journalist Fareed Zakaria. His post was also reposted by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

“Pakistan’s PM still in the lead for Gold in what Fareed Zakaria surmised might be the Olympic Sport of flattering Trump,” the former Pakistani ambassador to the United States wrote.

In recent times, Shehbaz Sharif has showered praises on Donald Trump on multiple occasions.

Earlier this month, Sharif went on to heap praise on Trump during the Peace Summit in Egypt, calling him “a man of peace” and emphasising that Pakistan had nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

He had also referred to Trump as a "great president" and lauded him for his "exemplary leadership".

“I genuinely feel that he is the most genuine and most wonderful candidate for the Peace Prize because he has brought not only peace in South Asia, saved millions of people…” Sharif had said in praise of the US President.

Several users on social media at the time had criticised Sharif's speech, saying that he had made a mockery of Pakistan by attempting to flatter the US president.