After Netanyahu, Pak's Shehbaz Sharif backs Trump for Nobel Peace: ‘A man world needed…’

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday lauded US President Donald Trump as "a man of peace" and a leader "the world needed the most at this point", even as he backed the US President for the Nobel Peace Prize. US President Donald Trump greets Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on October 13, 2025. (AFP)

“Today is one of the greatest day in contemporary history because peace has been achieved after untiring efforts, led by President Trump, who is genuinely a man of peace, who has relentlessly worked throughout this month to make this world a place to live with peace and prosperity,” Sharif said while addressing a gathering of world leaders in Egypt.