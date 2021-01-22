IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Explained: Why has Google threatened to pull its search engine from Australia
Google has argued that the “baseball arbitration model” incentivises publishers to resort to arbitration rather than good-faith negotiations.(Bloomberg)
Google has argued that the “baseball arbitration model” incentivises publishers to resort to arbitration rather than good-faith negotiations.(Bloomberg)
world news

Explained: Why has Google threatened to pull its search engine from Australia

Google Australia managing director Mel Silva on Friday warned a Senate committee in Canberra that the mandatory code of conduct proposed by the government was “unworkable”.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:39 PM IST

Google has threatened to pull its search engine from Australia if the government forces it to pay media outlets for their news content. Google Australia managing director Mel Silva on Friday warned a Senate committee in Canberra that the mandatory code of conduct proposed by the government was “unworkable” and would be a “bad outcome” for all Australians who use Google’s product every day.

“If this version of the code were to become law, it would give us no real choice but to stop making Google search available in Australia,” Silva told senators.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was quick to hit back at Google, saying they don’t respond to threats. Speaking to reporters in Brisbane, Morrison said, “Australia makes our rules for things you can do in Australia. That’s done in our parliament. It’s done by our government. And that’s how things work here in Australia.”

Read | Google and its ethics AI team row: What we know so far

What is the controversy?

The Australian government proposed News Media Bargaining Code after the local competition regulator worked on a mandatory code to address the alleged bargaining power imbalances between Australia’s news media businesses and two Big Techs - Google and Facebook. Australian Competitor and Consumer Commission (ACCC) had said in a report that organisations like Google and Facebook are more than mere distributors or pure intermediaries in the supply of news in Australia.

It noted that these Big Techs increasingly perform similar functions as media businesses like selecting, curating and ranking content. The competition watchdog had estimated that Google and Facebook together earn around $4 billion every year from advertising. Australia’s leading news publishers demanded that the two tech giants should pay at least 10 per cent of the news advertising revenue to local new organisations.

After strong objections from Google and Facebook, the government made some changes in the legislation, however, Silva claimed that it still falls short of a “workable code”. The proposed law is aimed at making Google pay the local media outlets, including Rupert Murdoch's News Corp., for displaying snippets of articles in search results.

Read: Google to pay French publishers for online content under new copyright agreement

In December 2020, Silva wrote in a blog that the latest version of the Code forces Google to pay to show links “in an unprecedented intervention that would fundamentally break how search engines work”. She stressed that no website or search engine pays to connect people to other websites, adding the Code would force to include and pay for links to news websites in the search results.

Another controversial part of the law would force Google and Facebook to enter mandatory arbitration with media outlets if they fail to reach an agreement over the value of the news content within three months. The arbiter will take the final call between the payment proposal put forward by both parties. Google has argued that the “baseball arbitration model” incentivises publishers to make ambit claims and resort to arbitration rather than good-faith negotiations.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
google facebook inc

Related Stories

Google Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Mel Silva made her first public comments on the details of the proposed legislation since it was introduced to Parliament last week.(Reuters)
Google Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Mel Silva made her first public comments on the details of the proposed legislation since it was introduced to Parliament last week.(Reuters)
world news

Google to pay French publishers for online content under new copyright agreement

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Google has only signed individual agreements with a few publications so far, including national dailies Le Monde and Le Figaro.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
People walk under the giant rainbow flag in front of the parliament building in Budapest downtown during the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Pride Parade in the Hungarian capital. (AFP)
People walk under the giant rainbow flag in front of the parliament building in Budapest downtown during the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Pride Parade in the Hungarian capital. (AFP)
world news

In a win, UK census 2021 will allow people to enter their gender identity

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:08 PM IST
The census, which will be held on March 21 in all regions except Scotland, will include the question after asking for people's legal sex, Professor Sir Ian Diamond told BBC radio.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event as Vice President Kamala Harris listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event as Vice President Kamala Harris listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
world news

After big hack of US government, Biden enlists 'world-class' cybersecurity team

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Cybersecurity was demoted as a policy field under the Trump administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, following the deadly attack on Congress by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, following the deadly attack on Congress by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
world news

A day after safe inaugural for Joe Biden, over 15,000 Guard troops head home

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Thousands of Guard troops from all across the country poured into DC by the planeload and busload late last week, in response to escalating security threats and fears of more rioting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of a rescue team working at the site of a gold mine explosion where 22 miners are trapped underground in Qixia, in eastern China's Shandong province.(AFP)
Members of a rescue team working at the site of a gold mine explosion where 22 miners are trapped underground in Qixia, in eastern China's Shandong province.(AFP)
world news

Chinese mine workers to remain trapped for at least 2 weeks: Experts

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:31 PM IST
The mine shaft is blocked 350 meters (1,000 feet) below the surface by 70 tons of debris that extends down another 100 meters (330 feet).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said it was "heartbreaking" that, among the more than 10,000 people arrested over the pro-democracy protests, 40 per cent were students.(AP file photo)
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said it was "heartbreaking" that, among the more than 10,000 people arrested over the pro-democracy protests, 40 per cent were students.(AP file photo)
world news

Hong Kong pushes for surveillance cameras in classrooms

ANI, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), Tommy Cheung Yu-yan, an adviser to the Executive Council, Chief Executive Carrie Lam's de facto cabinet, suggested that placing CCTV cameras in classrooms would reveal if teachers had made "subversive remarks".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iraqi mourners pray over the coffin of a victim who was killed in a twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad, during a funeral in the holy city of Najaf on January 21, 2021. (AFP)
Iraqi mourners pray over the coffin of a victim who was killed in a twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad, during a funeral in the holy city of Najaf on January 21, 2021. (AFP)
world news

Islamic State claims deadly and rare twin blasts in Baghdad

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The attack was the first in nearly three years to hit the capital. Elsewhere, in northern Iraq and the western desert, attacks continue and almost exclusively target Iraqi security forces.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boris Johnson also signalled the lockdown could last until summer.(REUTERS)
Boris Johnson also signalled the lockdown could last until summer.(REUTERS)
world news

UK considers paying people to stay home amid lockdown breaches

Bloomberg, London
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:00 PM IST
The policy, which would cost about 2 billion pounds a month, would be designed to overcome people’s fear of losing income if forced to self-isolate by a positive test, according to a document dated January 19 obtained by the Guardian and confirmed by a person familiar with the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google has argued that the “baseball arbitration model” incentivises publishers to resort to arbitration rather than good-faith negotiations.(Bloomberg)
Google has argued that the “baseball arbitration model” incentivises publishers to resort to arbitration rather than good-faith negotiations.(Bloomberg)
world news

Explained: Why has Google threatened to pull its search engine from Australia

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Google Australia managing director Mel Silva on Friday warned a Senate committee in Canberra that the mandatory code of conduct proposed by the government was “unworkable”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home health care workers and their patients start receiving Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at a drive-thru vaccination clinic in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The clinic is a partnership between the Service Employees International Union and Oregon Health & Science University, aiming to vaccinate Oregon's 32,000 home health care workers and their patients. (Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)
Home health care workers and their patients start receiving Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at a drive-thru vaccination clinic in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The clinic is a partnership between the Service Employees International Union and Oregon Health & Science University, aiming to vaccinate Oregon's 32,000 home health care workers and their patients. (Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)
world news

Moderna lags in WHO vaccine drive as chinese shots near approval

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:33 PM IST
In contrast, leading Chinese vaccine makers Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. are further along in the WHO approval process, the document shows, though their shots are not among the nearly 2 billion already procured by Covax.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by several countries (REUTERS)
The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by several countries (REUTERS)
world news

Pfizer vaccine safe for elderly despite Norway scare, WHO says

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:57 PM IST
The World Health Organization said it sees no evidence that Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s Covid-19 vaccine contributed to the deaths of elderly people and urged that the shot still be used.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pfizer has reduced the volume of the vaccine it will deliver to European Union countries this week.(AP)
Pfizer has reduced the volume of the vaccine it will deliver to European Union countries this week.(AP)
world news

Poland says it could take legal action over Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine delay

Reuters, Warsaw
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Poland received 176,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a drop of around 50% from what was expected."I think that such a decision (on legal action) could be made next month if these supplies are not completed in accordance with the manufacturer's declaration," said a government spokesman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Currently, only some people receiving welfare benefits receive a 500 pound payment if they are told to self-isolate.(AP)
Currently, only some people receiving welfare benefits receive a 500 pound payment if they are told to self-isolate.(AP)
world news

Cash for Covid? UK says no decision on reported plan for positive tests

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Surveys have indicated that only a small proportion of people with Covid symptoms were coming forward for tests while many others ignored instructions to self-isolate because of the financial impact of quarantining.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
world news

China's vaccine maker to offer Pakistan 20 million doses

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Pakistan is not among the 51 nations that have started administering shots despite being the fifth most populous country globally, according to data collected by Bloomberg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman wearing a face mask walks past in front of a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's military parade, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. North Korea rolled out developmental ballistic missiles designed to be launched from submarines and other military hardware in a parade that punctuated leader Kim Jong Un's defiant calls to expand his nuclear weapons program. The part of letters read "North, new SLBM during a military parade." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)(AP)
A woman wearing a face mask walks past in front of a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's military parade, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. North Korea rolled out developmental ballistic missiles designed to be launched from submarines and other military hardware in a parade that punctuated leader Kim Jong Un's defiant calls to expand his nuclear weapons program. The part of letters read "North, new SLBM during a military parade." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)(AP)
world news

First-ever treaty to ban nuclear weapons enters into force

PTI, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:21 PM IST
The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is now part of international law, culminating a decades-long campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Dr Anthony Fauci during a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House.(AP)
White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Dr Anthony Fauci during a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House.(AP)
world news

'Liberating feeling': Dr Fauci compares working under Trump, Biden admin

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:10 PM IST
While choosing his words carefully, Fauci acknowledged that it had been difficult at times to work for Trump, who repeatedly played down the severity of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP