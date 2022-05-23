Explainer: Why were Japanese abducted by North Korea?
US President Joe Biden met Monday with families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago to show his support for their efforts to win the return of their loved ones.
The families said Biden talked to each of them and listened to their stories, encouraging them as their hopes were fading because of North Korea's escalating missile sand nuclear development.
WHO ARE THE JAPANESE ABDUCTED BY NORTH KOREA?
Japan says North Korea abducted at least 17 Japanese citizens, possibly many more, during the 1970s and 1980s. Twelve remain missing.
They include school children and others living along Japan's coast. Many were bundled into small boats and taken across the sea to North Korea.
WHY WERE THEY ABDUCTED?
North Korea apparently wanted them to train spies in Japanese language and culture, or to steal their identities so agents could masquerade as Japanese for espionage aimed mainly at South Korea.
After admitting in 2002 that it had abducted 13 Japanese, North Korea apologized and allowed five to return home. It said eight others had died and denied that the other four entered its territory. It has promised a reinvestigation, but has never announced the results.
Japan says North Korea has refused to send the others home because of concern that they might reveal inconvenient information about the country.
HOW WAS BIDEN'S MEETING WITH THE FAMILIES?
Koichiro Iizuka, 45, whose mother was abducted in 1978 and was raised by his uncle, said he was “grateful that President Biden sincerely listened to each of our stories" and promised his support.
Sakie Yokota, 86, whose 13-year-old daughter, Megumi, was abducted in 1977 from Japan's northern coast on her way home from school, said Biden kneeled down to listen to her and told her that as a parent who has lost two children he understands her pain. “That really cheered me up,” said Yokota, whose husband died two years ago. “I asked the president for his support so that all of us can have our loved ones back."
Her son, Takuya Yokota, who heads the group of abductees' families, said Biden's show of solidarity gave courage to the families and also highlighted North Korea's human rights violations.
WHERE DOES THE ISSUE STAND?
Japan's government has made the issue a political priority and has demanded that North Korea immediately return all the remaining abductees. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he is willing to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without preconditions, but there has been no progress.
Many elderly relatives say they’re running out of time to see their loved ones.
Japan and North Korea have no diplomatic ties, and efforts to resolve the issue have largely stalled for nearly a decade due to the North Korea’s nuclear and missile development and Japan's imposition of sanctions in response.
-
SL Prez inducts 8 more ministers to handle economic crisis: Key points
Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday inducted eight more ministers in his Cabinet to handle the country's financial crisis, its worst since gaining independence from Britain's rule in 1948. The new ministers belong to the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, and its allies--the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and Eelam People's Democratic Party. However, the crucial finance portfolio continues to be vacant.
-
At Davos, Zelensky calls for 'maximum' sanctions against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for “maximum” sanctions against Russia during a virtual speech Monday to corporate executives, government officials and other elites on the first day of the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos. He said sanctions need to go further to stop Russia's aggression, including an oil embargo, blocking all of its banks and cutting off trade with Russia completely. He said that it's a precedent that would work for decades to come.
-
Monkeypox virus hasn't mutated, can be contained in non-endemic countries: WHO
The World Health Organisation on Monday said there was no evidence yet to support that the monkeypox virus had mutated. WHO's emerging diseases lead Maria Van Kerkhove said the outbreaks in non-endemic countries can be contained and human-to-human transmission of the virus stopped. The more than 100 suspected and confirmed cases in the recent outbreak in Europe and North America had not yet been severe, Kerkhove added.
-
Russian diplomat resigns over Ukraine war: ‘Enough is enough…’
A Russian diplomat, serving at the country's permanent mission to the United Nations in Geneva, said on Monday 'enough is enough,' adding that he is resigning from civil service to protest against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24. Bondarev was particularly critical of President Vladimir Putin, Sergei Lavrov, who ordered the'special military operation'on Ukrainian soil foreign minister since 2004.
-
Beijing extends work-from-home order as Covid-19 cases rise
Beijing on Monday extended its work from home orders after the Chinese capital reported its biggest daily tally of Covid-19 cases , sparking fears of a full lockdown. Beijing reported 99 Covid-19 cases on Monday for Sunday, which was up from a previous daily average of around 50, pushing the total caseload over 1,400 in the ongoing month-long outbreak.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics