Ex-South Korea president vs incumbent. Why? Over dogs Kim Jong Un gifted

South Korea's former President Moon Jae-in said that he plans to give up a pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un following their 2018 summit. The former leader said he had decided to take this decision owing to lack of support from his successor in the office.

Moon Jae-in raised the white Pungsan dogs named "Gomi" and "Songgang" since their arrival and took them to his personal residence after his term ended in May. The dogs are categorised as state property and belong to the presidential archives, but the former president's office said he was entrusted as their caretaker under consultations with the archives and the interior ministry.

The effort to seek a legislative amendment to facilitate the move including financial support fell apart due to "unexplained opposition" from current president Yoon Suk-yeol's administration, Moon Jae-in's office said.

"The presidential office seems to be negative toward entrusting the management of the Pungsan dogs to former President Moon," his office said.

“If that's the case, we can be cool about it, as such an entrustment is based on the goodwill of both sides ... though ending it is regretful given they are companion animals he grew attached to,” the statement added.

However, the incumbent president's office denied the allegations.

