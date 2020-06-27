e-paper
Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even US President Trump's

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even US President Trump’s

CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud. Twitter, by contrast, slapped a “get the facts” label on them.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 06:40 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Washington
US President Donald Trump is displayed through a television viewfinder while speaking in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC.
US President Donald Trump is displayed through a television viewfinder while speaking in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg)
         

Facebook says it will flag all “newsworthy” posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump.

Facebook is also banning false claims intended to discourage voting, such as stories about federal agents checking legal status at polling places.

The company also said it is increasing its enforcement capacity to remove false claims about local polling conditions in the 72 hours before the US election.

