Facing cash crunch, Sri Lanka to get 90,000 tonnes of Russian light crude oil
Sri Lanka on Saturday received Russian oil in a bid to restart operations in the island nation's only refinery, AFP quoted the country's energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera. The country is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with the people on streets over acute shortage of essentials and fuel since the past 50 days.
Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, the state-run refinery was shut in March due to the foreign exchange crunch, which left the government being unable to finance crude imports. The Russian crude oil delivery has been waiting offshore at Colombo's port for over a month as the island nation was unable to raise $75 million to pay for it.
AFP has learnt that Colombo is in talks with Moscow to arrange direct supplies of crude, coal, diesel and petrol despite the US-led Western sanctions on Russian banks over its invasion of Ukraine.
"I have made an official request to the Russian ambassador for direct supplies of Russian oil," Wijesekera said, adding that crude alone cannot fulfil the requirement as the country need other refined products too," the minister said.
Around 90,000 tonnes of Siberian light crude will be sent to Sri Lanka's refinery after the shipment was acquired on credit from Dubai-based intermediary Coral Energy.
Wijesekera said Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) was already in arrears of $735 million to suppliers and no one came forward to even bid for its oil tenders. The minister added that the Siberian grade was not an ideal match for the refinery, which is optimised for Iranian light crude, but no other supplier was willing to extend credit.
The government will call for fresh supply tenders in two weeks before the stock of Siberian light runs out.
The Sapugaskanda refinery on Colombo's outskirts will resume work in about two days.
Nationwide anger continues against embattled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the anti-government protests entered the 50th day. Demanding the president's resignation, the organisers of the protests have declared they would intensify the agitation with more participation.
(With AFP inputs)
-
Mexico: Archaeologists uncover 1,500-year-old city full of palaces, pyramids
Archaeologists working in the Yucatan region of Mexico have revealed the remains of a centuries-old Mayan city, local media reported on Friday. The area was first uncovered in 2018 on a construction site for a future industrial park close to the town of Merida on Yucatan's northern coast. Archaeologists from the National Institute for Anthropology and History then took over the site.
-
Imran Khan ended Azadi march abruptly after talking to these 3 persons: Report
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan who was determined to carry on with his protest until the government announces a fresh election on May 26 ended the Azadi march which reached Islamabad leaving trails of violence and destruction in Punjab, Karachi and Lahore. Addressing his supporters, Imran Khan announced an end to the march and gave a six-day deadline to the government to announce the election.
-
China signs deal with Samoa to strengthen ties
China and the island nation of Samoa on Saturday signed a deal to strengthen ties amid a flurry of diplomatic activity across a cluster of remote islands in the Pacific Ocean where Canberra, Washington and Beijing have begun to campaign and jostle for influence. The deal signed between visiting Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa promised “greater collaboration” between the two countries. Details of the deal remain unclear.
-
Bangladesh says Rohingyas could turn to extremism, seeks help for repatriation
Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said that Rohingya refugees staying in his country could turn to extremism and sought help from India and other countries in the region to repatriate them to Myanmar. The session was attended by a host of dignitaries including external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and ambassadors and high commissioners of several South East Asian countries including Myanmar.
-
US woman shoots dead man who fired rifle into crowd in West Virginia
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said. Dennis Butler, 37, was killed Wednesday night after he pulled out the rifle and began shooting at dozens of people attending the birthday-graduation party outside an apartment complex in the city of Charleston, police said in a statement. No one at the party was injured.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics