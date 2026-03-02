Fact Check: Iran released ghory photo of Ali Khamenei’s body in the rubble? New visuals emerge

The image shows multiple rescuers standing right on the debris over Khamenei's said body, trying to retrieve him from under the heavy concrete.

A pro- Iranian user posted a photo of Khamenei below rubble on X on March 1 with the remark, "My leader gave up his life, but the Muslim nation did not compromise or sell out the followers of Imam Hussain."

Early on Sunday, March 1, Iranian official television announced the death of Iran's 30-year ruler, the Supreme Leader. Khamenei was killed during the first phase of a concerted US-Israeli strike.

A widely shared image circulating on social media claims to show the body of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei being pulled from rubble following the airstrikes from the US and Israel.

Read more: 'Even if they kill me...', What Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in last speech

The image is AI-generated According to multiple reports and fact checks, the rescuers are seen unusually putting full body weight on the larger piece of concrete, pressing down on the victim to remove a relatively small piece of debris. Moreover, the image bears tell-tale signs of having been created or altered by AI.

The image contains a SynthID watermark, a marker used by Google’s AI image generation tools. Another fact check by Lead Stories also identified visual inconsistencies, such as unnatural lighting and distorted object shapes.

The hand lying on the wooden beam in the foreground has six fingers, which is a common misstep in images produced by AI. Moreover, Upon close examination, several of the structural components, such as the way the metal rods protrude from the concrete or the arrangement of the wooden beams, seem physically irregular or warped.

Additionally, the image has two Arabic watermarks that are easily added to any digital file and do not verify the image's authenticity.