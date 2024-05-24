Father-son Hamas duo confess to raping, killing woman during Oct 7 Israel attack in disturbing video

Sickening new footage shows a Hamas terrorist and his son, who is a teenager, telling Israeli interrogators that they raped a woman and then murdered her during October 7 attack on Israel. 47-year-old Jamal Hussein Ahmad Radi and his son, Abdallah, 18, were apprehended by the Israel Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip. Father-son Hamas duo confess to raping, killing woman during Oct 7 Israel attack (IDF)

Jamal said they found a woman who was “screaming” and “crying” in a house at Kibbutz Nir Oz. The unfazed terrorist said, “I did what I did, I raped her.”

“I threatened her with my gun to take her clothes off, I remember she was wearing jean shorts, that’s about it,” he added.

Jamal went on to say that he did not know what happened to the woman after being raped. However, his son confessed that his father murdered the woman.

Son’s confession

“My father raped her, then I did and then my cousin did and then we left but my father killed the woman after we finished raping her,” Abdallah said in an interview tape.

Jamal and Abdallah are seen dressed in grey tracksuits during the interrogation. They are handcuffed, and sit in front of an Israeli flag. “In each house where we found someone, we either killed them or kidnapped them,” Jamal said.

Kibbutz Nir Oz had nearly 400 residents. While at least 20 of them were killed during the October 7 rampage, 80 were kidnapped.

Jamal also described how he entered a home and murdered a couple hiding inside. “In the first house I found a woman and her husband, and we hit them with fire and killed them…they were in their late forties,” he said.

Recently, disturbing footage that surfaced revealed the moment Hamas terrorists lined up five female Israeli soldiers during the attack on October 7. The man handcuffed the women and announced their plans to sexually assault them. The women can be seen visibly injured, with blood on their faces.