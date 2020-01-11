e-paper
Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
FBI tightening up wiretap protocols after watchdog report

Investigation found that FBI applications to eavesdrop on a former Trump campaign aide omitted key information about the credibility of sources it was relying on.

Jan 11, 2020
Associated Press
Washington
FBI headquarters building in Washington, U.S.(REUTERS)
         

The FBI said Friday it was taking steps to improve the accuracy and completeness of its wiretap applications for national security investigations and to provide better training for agents.

The changes were described in a 30-page filing with the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

They come one month after the chief judge of that court ordered the FBI to say how it would fix problems identified in a harshly critical Justice Department inspector general report on the bureau’s investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. That investigation found that FBI applications to eavesdrop on a former Trump campaign aide omitted key information about the credibility of sources it was relying on.

“Critically, the FBI must also balance the implementation of these actions with its ongoing responsibility to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution of the United States, during a time of ever-present threats to our national security,” FBI Director Chris Wray said in a statement filed with the court.

“The leadership of the FBI has devoted — and will continue to devote — a substantial amount of time, thought, and effort to striking this balance, while paying scrupulous attention to its duty of candor to the Court and maintaining the trust of the American people,” he added.

