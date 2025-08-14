Federal agents will be out 24/7 for patrolling in Washington, says White House

Federal agents deployed in Washington, DC will be out for patrolling during the day as well as night, the White House said, adding that a “significantly higher” presence of guard members was expected on Wednesday night. The federal law enforcement and city police officers made 23 arrests on the first day of the federal takeover of the Washington city's police department.(Getty Images via AFP)

The administration said that small groups of federal officers were visible in scattered areas of Washington for the past couple of days, while asserting that this was about to change, the Associated Press reported.

This comes after the federal law enforcement and city police officers made 23 arrests on the first day of the federal takeover of the police department of the US capital.

However, DC council member Christina Henderson said the arrests were due to “a bunch of traffic stops”. ““I'm looking at this list of arrests and they sound like a normal Saturday night in any big city,” Henderson said.

US President Donald Trump activated National Guard troops, assuming control of Washington on Monday, while announcing a “criminal emergency” in the city.

The federal control of the Washington police was initiated under the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, which permits president to do so for up to 30 days under an emergency situation.

Trump has deployed 800 National Guard personnel to the city, alleging that the US capital has become “lawless”. The US President on Wednesday also said that he would ask the Republicans in the US Congress to extend the federal control over the Washington city's police force beyond the stipulated 30-day period.

Trump, before announcing the takeover, had said that crime in Washington, DC was at emergency levels, adding that only federal intervnetion could fix the situation. However, District of Columbia leaders have highlighted data showing that violent crime stands at a 30-year low after a sharp rise two years ago, according to the Associated Press.

The US President has, in the past, threatened to expand federal control to Democratic-run cities like Chicago citing the same reason.