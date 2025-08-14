‘Lawless city’: Trump seeks to extend federal control of Washington DC police

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would ask the Republicans in the US Congress to extend the federal control of Washington city's police force beyond thirty days. Trump deployed 800 National Guard personnel to Washington, after the White House ordered federal forces to take over the city's police department and reduce the crime rate. (Getty Images via AFP)

This comes a day after the US President activated National Guard troops, assuming control of Washington, DC's police department, after announcing a “criminal emergency” in the US capital.

Trump further said that any congressional action could also serve as a model for other cities in the US, while not elaborating on how the takeover of Washington's metropolitan police department could be replicated.

The US President has, in the past, threatened to expand federal control to Democratic-run cities like Chicago, while claiming that these had failed to address crimes.

Trump took federal control of Washington police under the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, a federal law which allows the president to do so for up to 30 days under an emergency situation.

The White House needs approval from both the House and Senate to extend the takeover of the police department.

Deployment of National Guard troops

While announcing the decision, the US President alleged that the Capital had become a “lawless city”. The deployment was done under the 1973 Home Rule Act, which permits the president to commandeer the city's police force for up to 30 days during an emergency.

Trump is the first president to use Section 740 of the law to take over the city's police force. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had, on Tuesday, said that the administration would “reevaluate and reassess and make further decisions” after the period ends.

Leavitt also said that about 850 law enforcement officers had been deployed in Washington on Monday, adding that these officers carried out 23 arrests overnight.