Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ferraris, Porsches and more: Bashar al- Assad's luxury cars found in his ransacked palace

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shivam Pratap Singh
Dec 09, 2024 09:59 PM IST

Videos doing rounds on social media show a group touring the garage that was brimming with high end cars.

The rebels storming the palace of ousted Syrian President Bashar Al Assad found a fleet of luxury cars in a massive garage.

A bullet-riddled portrait of Assad adorning Hama's municipality building after it was defaced following the capture of the city by rebels.(AFP)
A bullet-riddled portrait of Assad adorning Hama's municipality building after it was defaced following the capture of the city by rebels.(AFP)

Videos doing rounds on social media show a group touring the garage that was brimming with high end cars like Ferraris, Audis, Porsches and Mercedes, among others. All this from Assad’s private collection.

The rebels also found SUVs, ATVs, motorcycles and even an armored truck.

HT cannot independently verify these videos.

Looters took away everything they could while the people celebrated the end of the regime that has ruled over them for five decades.

According to the New York Post, the sprawling mansion stands at a hilltop on the outskirts of the capital city of Damascus. The rebels stormed the city and the palace on Monday after winning city after city against the retreating Syrian Army.

The looters also took away furniture, artworks and anything of value that they could find. Luxury bags and clothes were also reportedly hauled away by men and women alike.

The fall of Bashar Al Assad

The Syrian Civil War started as an offshoot of the Arab Spring in 2011. While initially the Bashar Al Assad regime looked poised for a fall, the entry of Russia and Iran in defense turned the tide in his favour, prolonging the war for more than a decade.

The rebels last reached Damascus in 2018 but the Syrian Army loyal to its president won back most of the territories with the help of its allies.

With Russia and Iran stretched with the conflicts now in Ukraine and the Middle East respectively, Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) launched a surprisingly speedy offensive against Assad. They broke through and took Aleppo last week before marching to Damascus.

As many as four cities, including Home, fell in the last 24 hours before the rebels reached the capital early on Monday. They released the prisoners at the Saydnaya prison and stormed the city.

Bashar Al Assad fled before the rebels could reach him. According to reports, he has got political asylum in Russia.

Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al Jalali said that the government was ready to cooperate with the opposition and hand over the governance. HTS put him in charge of the state buildings till official handover and forbade its fighters from doing them any harm.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On