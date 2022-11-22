FIFA World Cup: Saudi soccer fan walks 1600 km to reach Qatar. His journey

Avid football fan Abdullah Al Salmi walked across the desert in Saudi Arabia for 55 days to reach Qatar to support his national team at the FIFA world cup 2022. Abdullah Al Salmi combined his passion for hiking and football by planning his most ambitious trek yet- a 1,600km walk across the Arabian Desert from his hometown of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Qatar's capital Doha.

On reaching Doha, Abdullah Al Salmi was welcomed by supporters.

"I have always wanted to attend a World Cup, and with the tournament coming to the Arab world for the first time, I wanted to mark the occasion by walking across the Arabian Peninsula in a show of brotherhood and unity between two neighbouring countries," Abdullah Al Salmi said.

"I wanted to walk from the Red Sea, from the Jeddah Corniche to the Doha Corniche on the Arabian Gulf. Hiking gives me a sense of freedom and I wanted to share this passion and love with the millions of fans that are eagerly awaiting the first World Cup in the region," Abdullah Al Salmi added.

"I hope that our national team hears of my walk and that it inspires them to do their best in the tournament. I want to show everyone that nothing is impossible and that with hard work and determination, you can do anything," he said.

