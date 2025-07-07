Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
Fire breaks out at apartment in Vietnam, kills eight people

AFP |
Updated on: Jul 07, 2025 10:33 AM IST

The fire was sparked on the ground floor of a five-storey apartment block, with all eight fatalities due to smoke inhalation.

A blaze that tore through an apartment block in Vietnam's southern business hub of Ho Chi Minh City killed eight people, including two children, local authorities said Monday.

Authorities said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.(Unsplash/Representational Image)
Authorities said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

The fire was sparked late Sunday on the ground floor of a five-storey apartment block, with all eight fatalities due to smoke inhalation, Ho Chi Minh City authorities said in a statement.

Residents battled the flames with fire extinguishers as blasts were heard from inside the property, before emergency service crews arrived, according to media reports.

"There were shouts for help from the apartment. Several residents on higher floors had to jump down to escape. It was terrible," a neighbour told the state-run Thanh Nien newspaper.

Authorities said the cause of the fire was still under investigation. Deadly blazes have recently resulted in a string of high-profile arrests and prosecutions in Vietnam.

Eight people were jailed this year over a 2023 Hanoi apartment fire that killed 56 people, in the country's deadliest blaze in two decades.

In December, police arrested a suspected arsonist over a karaoke bar fire in Hanoi that killed 11 people.

