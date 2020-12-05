e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Firefighters move in on southern California blaze as wind gusts seen

Firefighters move in on southern California blaze as wind gusts seen

The Bond Fire was less than a third contained after it broke out on Wednesday on the road for which it is named and quickly engulfed much of Silverado Canyon, driven by strong Santa Ana winds.

world Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 12:35 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
California
The Bond Fire wildfire continues to burn next to electrical power lines near Modjeska Canyon, California, US.
The Bond Fire wildfire continues to burn next to electrical power lines near Modjeska Canyon, California, US.(Reuters)
         

Firefighters have made some progress reining in a blaze in a Southern California canyon, but faced more high winds and low humidity on Friday that threatened to stoke the flames which had forced thousands to leave their homes.

The Bond Fire was less than a third contained after it broke out on Wednesday on the road for which it is named and quickly engulfed much of Silverado Canyon, driven by strong Santa Ana winds.

“Continued mapping of the Bond fire has it at 7,375 acres with 30% containment,” fire officials in Orange county said on Twitter, or an area of 2,985 hectares.

“Firefighters worked through the night extinguishing hot spots, mopping up around structures and stopping the forward spread of this fire,” county fire official Paul Holaday said in a video posted to Twitter.

Air and ground units were focused on protecting the canyon communities of Silverado, Santiago, Williams and Modjesca, he added.

Two firefighters taken to hospital with injuries on Thursday were released and were “doing okay,” the fire officials said on Twitter.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning of gusty winds until 10 p.m. on Saturday for the inland part of the county.

Utility Pacific Gas and Electric Co said it stood ready to cut power in some northern and central parts of the state form early on Monday as dry conditions and expected high winds heighten damage risks.

As many as 25,000 people had been forced to flee the blaze but by Friday morning officials had lifted some evacuation orders, including those for the Lake Forest community.

On Twitter, the Orange County Fire Authority said the blaze started as a structure fire in Silverado Canyon on Bond Road that “fully engulfed a home.” Strong winds then drove the flames into nearby vegetation, officials said.

Residents said the flames erupted when a home generator exploded.

Since the start of the year, wildfires have scorched more than 6,500 sq miles (17,000 sq km) of California land, the state’s forestry department says.

The land area burned each year in the western United States has grown eight times larger in less than four decades, US Forest Service researchers said last month.

tags
top news
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
LIVE: Farm leaders leave for Vigyan Bhawan to hold 5th round of talks with govt
LIVE: Farm leaders leave for Vigyan Bhawan to hold 5th round of talks with govt
Haryana minister Anil Vij tests Covid+ve, weeks after 1st Covaxin dose
Haryana minister Anil Vij tests Covid+ve, weeks after 1st Covaxin dose
36 British MPs back farmers’ protest, want UK to raise issue with India
36 British MPs back farmers’ protest, want UK to raise issue with India
All states accept Rs 1.1 lakh crore borrowing option to meet GST shortfall
All states accept Rs 1.1 lakh crore borrowing option to meet GST shortfall
Jharkhand man chased for Rs 3.5cr GST fraud turns out to be a daily wage worker
Jharkhand man chased for Rs 3.5cr GST fraud turns out to be a daily wage worker
‘Govt committed to principle of reform, perform & transform’: PM Modi
‘Govt committed to principle of reform, perform & transform’: PM Modi
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In