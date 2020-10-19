First results of Russian Covid vaccine trial to include data from 5,000-10,000 people: Developers
The trial of the Sputnik V vaccine, involving 40,000 volunteers, has been under way in Moscow since the beginning of September. Interim results are expected to be published in November.world Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 20:53 IST
Moscow
Interim results from Russia’s late-stage human trial of a Covid-19 vaccine could include data from 5,000-10,000 participants, Denis Logunov, a director at the Gamaleya Institute that developed the vaccine, said on Monday.
The trial of the Sputnik V vaccine, involving 40,000 volunteers, has been under way in Moscow since the beginning of September. Interim results are expected to be published in November.
