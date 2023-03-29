Home / World News / First US official visits China marking low-key return to dialogue since Blinken's scrapped trip

First US official visits China marking low-key return to dialogue since Blinken's scrapped trip

AFP |
Mar 29, 2023 01:13 AM IST

Rick Waters, who heads the State Department's new so-called "China House" that supervises US policy toward Beijing, traveled to Beijing as well as Shanghai and Hong Kong, department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

A US official visited China last week, the State Department confirmed Tuesday, marking a low-key return to dialogue after Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a trip nearly two months ago.

U.S. and China's flags are pictured during a meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.(REUTERS)
U.S. and China's flags are pictured during a meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.(REUTERS)

Rick Waters, who heads the State Department's new so-called "China House" that supervises US policy toward Beijing, traveled to Beijing as well as Shanghai and Hong Kong, department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

Waters "met with working-level counterparts" as well as US government employees stationed in China, Patel said.

Patel played down the visit, declining to describe the topics or characterize the results of the discussions.

Also Read: 'US-China conflict a luxury world can't afford', warns Singapore PM

Blinken had been due to travel to Beijing in early February in the highest-level visit by a US official in nearly five years.

The visit had been set by presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden after talks on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in November in Bali where they agreed that the world's two largest economies would work to control spiraling tensions.

But Blinken scrapped his visit after the United States said it discovered a Chinese espionage balloon over US soil.

Relations have since deteriorated further with Xi publicly accusing the United States of pursuing "containment, encirclement and suppression of China" and traveling to Moscow to rally behind Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states antony blinken china + 1 more
united states antony blinken china
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out