Home / World News / Five injured in Paris building blast: ‘Big bang and a cloud of dust…’

Five injured in Paris building blast: ‘Big bang and a cloud of dust…’

AFP |
Aug 06, 2023 07:54 AM IST

The five injured were taken to hospital and the building's other inhabitants were evacuated.

Five people were injured on Saturday in an explosion at a residential building in the north of Paris, police and emergency services said.

Paris building blast: Debris in the street of the damaged building due to an explosion in a third-floor flat on Rue Du Nord.(AFP)
Paris building blast: Debris in the street of the damaged building due to an explosion in a third-floor flat on Rue Du Nord.(AFP)

The blast recalled another in the French capital in June, when three people died in an explosion that caused a building to burst into flames and collapse in an area near the centre of the city popular with tourists.

Saturday's blast in the 18th Arrondissement was less powerful and was not followed by a fire, but still shattered the windows of the building, whose facade had recently been renovated, an AFP journalist at the scene reported.

The five injured were taken to hospital and the building's other inhabitants were evacuated.

Read more: Greta Thunberg skips major book festival: ‘Can’t and don't want to…'. Here's why

Prosecutors said they had opened an investigation into the source of the explosion, which was thought to be an accident.

A waiter at the nearby Fulano restaurant told AFP there had been "a big bang and a cloud of dust that filled the entire street".

In January 2019, four people, two of them firefighters, died and 66 were injured when an explosion caused by a gas leak destroyed a building near the centre of Paris.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out