Greta Thunberg skips major book festival: ‘Can’t and don't want to…'. Here's why

ByMallika Soni
Aug 06, 2023 07:23 AM IST

"I cannot and do not want to be associated with events that accept this kind of sponsorship,” Greta Thunberg said.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg pulled out of the Edinburgh International Book Festival citing a sponsor's "heavy" investments in fossil fuel while accusing them of "greenwashing". "As a climate activist I cannot attend an event which receives sponsorship from Baillie Gifford, who invest heavily in the fossil fuel industry", the 20-year-old activist said in a statement.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg gestures during an action for blocking the entrance to an oil facility in Malmo, Sweden,(AP)
Greta Thunberg was due to speak at the event entitled "It's Not Too Late To Change The World" on August 13. The tickets for the event, which was set to take place in the 3,000-seat Playhouse theatre, were sold out in less than 24 hours.

“Greenwashing efforts by the fossil fuel industry, including sponsorship of cultural events, allow them to keep the social license to continue operating. I cannot and do not want to be associated with events that accept this kind of sponsorship,” Greta Thunberg said.

What did the company and festival director say on Greta Thunberg's decision?

British investment firm Baillie Gifford, who have sponsored the festival for 19 years, denied being “a significant fossil fuel investor” saying, “Only two percent of our clients' money is invested in companies with some business related to fossil fuels.”

Festival director Nick Barley defended ties saying, “As a charitable organisation, we would not be in a position to provide that platform without the long-term support of organisations such as Baillie Gifford”, adding that he respected Thunberg's decision.

“The Book Festival exists to give a platform for debate and discussion around key issues affecting humanity today - including the climate emergency”, Nick Barley continued.

The firm is “part of the solution to the climate emergency”, he said.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

