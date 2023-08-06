Beijing airs documentary showing China army's prep for Taiwan attack: Report

Beijing might be trying to send strong signals about its preparation for an attack on Taiwan as China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers were seen pledging to sacrifice themselves during the eight-episode documentary series Zhu Meng, or “chasing dreams” which was aired on state broadcaster CCTV, South China Morning Post reported. The documentary which marks PLA’s 96th anniversary showed the readiness of China's army to fight “at any second”. China-Taiwan Conflict: Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration.(Reuters)

What was seen in the documentary?

During the documentary, a pilot in a stealth fighter jet vows to launch a suicide attack if necessary, as per the report. “My fighter would be my last missile, rushing towards the enemy if in a real battle I had used up all my ammunition,” Li Peng, a J-20 pilot from Wang Hai Squadron, is heard saying.

Zuo Feng, a frogman of the PLA Navy’s minesweeper unit, adds, “If war broke out and the conditions were too difficult to safely remove the naval mines in actual combat, we will use our own bodies to clear a safe pathway for our landing forces."

The series included personal stories of dozens of PLA soldiers and showed footage of military exercises especially around Taiwan. “The centennial goal of the PLA must be realised," it said. Concentrating on Joint Sword- an exercise that took place around Taiwan in April- Wang Xinjie, a member of the PLA’s amphibious assault group, is seen practising a group charge “with fire cover from bombers, land and ship-launched missiles, rockets and helicopters”, the report claimed.

“I would like to go and see the other side of the strait,” Wang Xinjie said, adding “I have been preparing for that day.”

The documentary also shows footage of the PLA’s Shandong aircraft carrier releasing four J-15 jet fighters in attack formation while sailing through the Taiwan Strait this year.

“As for urban combat, the meat grinder of modern warfare, we have to very carefully calculate,” Fan Lizhong, the special tactics unit commander, can be heard saying.

“It would definitely be incredibly painful to face the casualties of our comrades on the battlefield one after another, but as a commander not only must I have the judgment and ability to respond calmly to emergencies, but also the ideas and awareness for joint warfare under modern conditions, and always be ready to fight," Fan Lizhong continued as per the report.

What's going on in Taiwan?

Beijing regards self-ruled Taiwan as a breakaway province and insists that it would never give up the use of force to take it back. Most countries, including the United States, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state. Although, many are opposed to a change of status quo by force.

