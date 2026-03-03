Flight cancellations & Iran war live updates: Another flight brings back Indians to Delhi amid Middle East tensions
Flight status today LIVE: The developments follow an attack on the US embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, where two drones struck the premises as Iran intensified its attacks on the kingdom in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes.
- 22 Mins agoPV Sindhu returns to Bangalore
- 43 Mins agoAir India brings back stranded passengers, crew from Dubai
- 52 Mins agoIndian airlines resume limited Middle East flights
- 53 Mins agoStranded Indians return to Bengaluru from UAE after tense disruptions
- 56 Mins agoSeveral flights cancelled in Kolkata due to Israel-Iran conflict
- 59 Mins agoSpiceJet to operate four special UAE–India flights on March 3
- 1 Hr 6 Mins agoFlight cancellations in Bengaluru today
- 1 Hr 29 Mins agoFlight cancellations on March 3
Flight Cancellations & Iran War LIVE updates: Flights from some key West Asian airports resumed on Tuesday, with airlines beginning to clear the backlog of stranded passengers after recent disruptions. The developments follow an attack on the US embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, where two drones struck the premises as Iran intensified its attacks on the kingdom in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes....Read More
Flight status in India
Flight operations between India and parts of West Asia are gradually resuming, with several airlines announcing relief and special services even as some routes remain suspended.
Etihad Airways will operate relief flights from Abu Dhabi to Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi and Bengaluru on March 2.
Emirates will run services between Dubai and five Indian cities — Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad — on March 2 and 3.
IndiGo will operate ten special relief flights from Jeddah to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad on March 3.
Akasa Air has suspended flights to Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh until March 3.
Air India Express has resumed operations to Muscat, while its services to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia remain suspended until March 3.
Air India has suspended flights to West Asia until March 3. However, its scheduled services to the US, Canada, Europe and the UK have resumed.
Flight cancellations in India
Several westbound international flights from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were delayed on Tuesday amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said.
In a passenger advisory, DIAL noted that the prevailing political situation in the Middle East had resulted in delays and schedule adjustments for certain westbound international services.
Passengers were urged to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before travelling to the airport and to consider alternate routes or connections if advised. The operator added that all other flights are operating as per schedule.
As of today, 36 departures and 44 arrivals have been cancelled at Delhi airport.
In Bengaluru, 44 flights have been cancelled so far due to the disruption.
At Kolkata airport, at least 10 international flights were cancelled on Tuesday as tensions escalated in West Asia. Airlines including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia suspended their services connecting Kolkata with destinations in the region, citing the evolving security situation.
Air India welcomed 149 passengers to Delhi
Air India on Tuesday welcomed back 149 stranded passengers from Dubai on flight AI916D, which landed at Delhi Airport at 10:58 am IST. The aircraft, registered as VT-EDC, marked the first Indian-operated flight to bring passengers home amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East.
Earlier in the day, 143 cockpit and cabin crew members of Air India and Air India Express who had been stranded in Dubai also returned safely to Delhi on flight AI918D.
Flight Cancellations & Iran War LIVE updates: PV Sindhu returns to Bengal
Flight Cancellations & Iran War LIVE updates: "Back home in Bangalore and safe 🙏
The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say.
For now, it’s time to rest, reset, and figure out the next steps," PV Sindhu shared on X.
Flight Cancellations LIVE updates: Air India brings back stranded passengers, crew from Dubai
Flight Cancellations LIVE updates: Air India on Tuesday welcomed back 149 stranded passengers from Dubai on flight AI916D, which landed at Delhi Airport at 10:58 am IST. The aircraft, registered as VT-EDC, marked the first Indian-operated flight to bring passengers home amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East.
Earlier in the day, 143 cockpit and cabin crew members of Air India and Air India Express who had been stranded in Dubai also returned safely to Delhi on flight AI918D.
Flight Cancellations & Iran War LIVE updates: Indian airlines resume limited Middle East flights
Flight Cancellations & Iran War LIVE updates: Indian carriers on Tuesday began restoring limited commercial services to parts of the Middle East, aiming to bring home thousands of passengers stranded amid the ongoing conflict.
With millions of South Asian expatriates living and working across the region, airlines said they were gradually restarting operations while monitoring the security situation.
IndiGo announced that it would operate four return flights to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to progressively normalise services between the two countries.
Air India Express said it had resumed flights to and from Muscat, the capital of Oman, from Tuesday.
However, services to and from Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates remain suspended until further notice, the airlines said.
Flight Cancellations & Iran War LIVE updates: Stranded Indians return to Bengaluru from UAE after tense disruptions
Flight Cancellations & Iran War LIVE updates: Indian passengers stranded in the UAE arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, bringing to an end days of uncertainty and heightened tension, PTI reported.
Many travellers recalled the anxiety triggered by missile alerts and sudden flight cancellations in Abu Dhabi, saying the situation had left them worried about their return. Relief was evident as they landed in Bengaluru on Monday night.
Passengers expressed gratitude to Etihad Airways, the Abu Dhabi government and the Indian government for facilitating their safe return and for arranging accommodation and transport during the disruption.
Flight Cancellations & Iran War LIVE updates: Several flights cancelled in Kolkata due to Israel-Iran conflict
Flight Cancellations & Iran War LIVE updates: SpiceJet to operate four special UAE–India flights on March 3
Flight Cancellations & Iran War LIVE updates: SpiceJet on Tuesday announced that it will operate four special flights on March 3 from the UAE to bring stranded Indian passengers home, and will restore its scheduled services on the Fujairah–Delhi and Fujairah–Mumbai routes starting March 4.
The airline will operate special services connecting Fujairah with Delhi, Mumbai (two flights) and Kochi on March 3, with additional flights planned over the next few days depending on demand and operational clearances.
SpiceJet also confirmed that its regular flights between Fujairah and Delhi, as well as Fujairah and Mumbai, will resume from March 4.
“At a time like this, our priority is to support Indian citizens who are facing uncertainty and want to return home,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet. “We are grateful to the authorities for their coordination, which has made these special flights possible. SpiceJet stands ready to operate more such services, wherever required, to assist our people.”
Flight Cancellations & Iran War LIVE updates: Flight cancellations in Bengaluru today
Flight Cancellations & Iran War LIVE updates: A total of 42 flights were cancelled at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) due to ongoing airspace restrictions on March 3, 2026, until 3 pm.
This includes 21 arrivals and 21 departures. The disruptions have primarily affected key West Asian sectors such as Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai and Doha, impacting both inbound and outbound travel from the airport.
Flight Cancellations & Iran War LIVE updates: Flight cancellations on March 3
Flight Cancellations & Iran War LIVE updates: A total of 36 departures and 44 arrivals have been cancelled at Delhi airport so far today.
In Bengaluru, 44 flights have been cancelled as of now.