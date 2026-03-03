Flight cancellations & Iran war live updates: Another flight brings back Indians to Delhi amid Middle East tensions

Flight status in India

Flight operations between India and parts of West Asia are gradually resuming, with several airlines announcing relief and special services even as some routes remain suspended.

Etihad Airways will operate relief flights from Abu Dhabi to Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi and Bengaluru on March 2.

Emirates will run services between Dubai and five Indian cities — Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad — on March 2 and 3.

IndiGo will operate ten special relief flights from Jeddah to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad on March 3.

Akasa Air has suspended flights to Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh until March 3.

Air India Express has resumed operations to Muscat, while its services to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia remain suspended until March 3.

Air India has suspended flights to West Asia until March 3. However, its scheduled services to the US, Canada, Europe and the UK have resumed.

Flight cancellations in India

Several westbound international flights from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were delayed on Tuesday amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said.

In a passenger advisory, DIAL noted that the prevailing political situation in the Middle East had resulted in delays and schedule adjustments for certain westbound international services.

Passengers were urged to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before travelling to the airport and to consider alternate routes or connections if advised. The operator added that all other flights are operating as per schedule.

As of today, 36 departures and 44 arrivals have been cancelled at Delhi airport.

In Bengaluru, 44 flights have been cancelled so far due to the disruption.

At Kolkata airport, at least 10 international flights were cancelled on Tuesday as tensions escalated in West Asia. Airlines including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia suspended their services connecting Kolkata with destinations in the region, citing the evolving security situation.

Air India welcomed 149 passengers to Delhi

Air India on Tuesday welcomed back 149 stranded passengers from Dubai on flight AI916D, which landed at Delhi Airport at 10:58 am IST. The aircraft, registered as VT-EDC, marked the first Indian-operated flight to bring passengers home amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

Earlier in the day, 143 cockpit and cabin crew members of Air India and Air India Express who had been stranded in Dubai also returned safely to Delhi on flight AI918D.