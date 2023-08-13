Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slams appointment of special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, Trump rallies supporters

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slammed the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, on Saturday. He joined other Republicans who have criticized the Justice Department for its handling of the case. Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a Fair-Side Chat with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, US, on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Republican presidential hopefuls are crowding into Des Moines this weekend, hoping to make enough of an impression that voters will remember them come the Jan. 15 party caucuses. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

DeSantis spoke to reporters at the Iowa State Fair, a popular destination for presidential hopefuls. He said the special counsel, David Weiss, who is also the US Attorney for Delaware, was a “sham” and accused him of being soft on Hunter Biden.

“He’s the same guy who had been doing it with kid gloves anyways,” DeSantis said, referring to a plea deal that Weiss’s office offered to Hunter Biden for tax violations. The deal, which would have given Hunter Biden only two years of probation, was rejected by a federal judge last month.

The Florida Governor also claimed that the special counsel was an attempt to undermine the House investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

“The House, they’ve been working on supposedly holding Hunter Biden accountable,” he said.

“I think they’re trying to checkmate that investigation … they’re trying to kneecap the House’s ability to investigate.”

Republicans have alleged that Hunter Biden used his father’s influence to benefit from lucrative contracts in countries like Ukraine and China. They have also questioned why he has not been charged with any crimes, despite admitting that he is under federal investigation.

On Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he had appointed Weiss as a special counsel in the Hunter Biden case, giving him more independence and authority. Garland said he made the decision “in light of the unique circumstances” and “to provide him with the assurance that he can complete his work, without regard to any change in circumstances.”

DeSantis was not the only Republican who visited the Iowa State Fair on Saturday. He was joined by former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who wore a T-shirt that said “Underestimate me, that’ll be fun,” and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who rapped for the crowd.

But the star attraction was former President Donald Trump, who flew over the fairgrounds in his branded plane and then addressed a packed audience at a restaurant. Trump boasted about his lead in the polls for the 2024 Republican nomination and repeated his false claim that he won the 2020 election.

“We are going to take care of our country, we’re going to take care of Iowa, and you’ll be proud of our country again,” he said.

Trump did not mention the Hunter Biden case or his own legal troubles. He is facing a possible indictment in Georgia for pressuring election officials to overturn his defeat there. A grand jury is expected to decide on his fate as soon as Tuesday.