e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000

Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000

Florida’s rolling seven-day average for Covid-19 deaths has increased to 92 per day, triple the 31 posted a month ago.

world Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Fort Lauderdale
Guests get their temperature taken as they arrive to attend the official re-opening day of Epcot at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Wednesday.
Guests get their temperature taken as they arrive to attend the official re-opening day of Epcot at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Wednesday. (AP Photo )
         

Florida reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday and reached 300,000 total infections.

Florida has 10,181 confirmed cases and a total of 301,810 since the outbreak began there March 1. The state confirmed 112 deaths -- the third time in the last seven days its eclipsed 100 – and 4,626 total Covid-19 deaths.

Florida’s rolling seven-day average for deaths has increased to 92 per day, triple the 31 posted a month ago.

As of Tuesday, Florida had the No. 2 death rate in the United States, slightly behind Texas.

When the coronavirus was ravaging New York three months ago, it recorded 799 deaths on April 9 and a top seven-day average of 763 deaths on April 14.

tags
top news
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In