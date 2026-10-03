Flydubai co-pilot was previously flagged as security risk and banned from flying by Oman over radical views: Report

The Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar during a flight to Israel had previously been identified as a security risk while working with Oman Air, according to senior intelligence and law enforcement officials cited by ABC News.

Investigators are examining the Flydubai suspect’s past security concerns, alleged cockpit attack and possible motive. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo (REUTERS)

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Sources told the outlet that the suspect was found with extremist material while he was a trainee co-pilot in 2024. He was later allowed to work in an administrative role, the sources said.

Also Read: Injured, under attack, but ‘one last push’: 3 chilling details Indian pilot Smit Machchhar gave PM Modi on flydubai nightmare

Deep Dive Why was the Flydubai co-pilot flagged as a security risk by Oman Air? The Flydubai co-pilot was flagged due to the discovery of extremist material while he was training in 2024. What are investigators currently examining regarding the Flydubai cockpit incident? Investigators are examining the circumstances and motives behind the attack, including possible terrorist activity and how the co-pilot was able to join Flydubai despite prior security concerns. How did Captain Smit Machchhar manage to save the aircraft during the attack? Captain Smit Machchhar opened the cockpit door despite his injuries, allowing other passengers and crew to intervene and help regain control of the aircraft.

Investigators are now examining how he was later able to join Flydubai and serve as first officer on a flight bound for Tel Aviv.

(The story is updating…)