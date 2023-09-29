Flying car: World's first unveiled at Detroit Auto Show

World's first flying car made a company named Alef Aeronautics, was unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show on Monday. Model A prototype of the car was shown before the world. Interestingly, the car had received legal approval in June, this year.

The flying car can fit two passengers and costs around $299,999 which is approximately ₹2.46 crore. The car will be fully electric and users can drive it up to 200 miles on roads. The car will have a flying range of 110 miles. The cabin of the car is engineered in such a way that the driver will be stable as the car flies. The car's company has claimed that passengers will be able to enjoy 180-plus degree views.

The car company's founder and CEO Jim Dukhovny shared that the unveiled car is not the final consumer version.

“It’s still not the final consumer version. But at this point, it’s pretty close,” Dukhovny told Robb Report.

“I can teach you how to fly and drive this in about 15 minutes or less,” claimed Dukhovny.

“If you can tell the difference between the right, left, up, down, front and back, you can do this. It’s pretty much the only controls it has,” he added.

Notably, the car had received a Special Airworthiness Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration in June, this year. Due to the approval, Alef Aeronautics will be able to test the flying car on both the road and in the air.

Alef Aeronautics had started presales of the car in 2022, and has already received nearly 500 bookings. Dukhovny had envisioned that the flying car would help solve traffic woes but off late, multiple uses of the car are emerging.

In an August post on "X"(formerly Twitter), Dukhovny has asked netizens to give suggestions about his company and the flying car.

"What do you suggest about the About @AlefAeronautic. Drop your suggestions," Dukhovny had tweeted.

Earlier, when the car had received legal approval in the USA, Dukhovny had said, “It allows us to move closer to bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute, saving individuals and companies hours each week. This is one small step for planes, one giant step for cars.”

