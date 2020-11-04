e-paper
For Donald Trump Jr, red wave in globe, but not India

world Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 06:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Washington
Donald Trump Jr
Donald Trump Jr(AP file photo)
         

Donald Trump Jr, the US president’s son, tweeted a world map as a mock electoral map showing India, with wrong boundaries, painted in blue, the colour associated with Democrats, and much of the rest of the world in Republican red. “Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

The other countries painted in blue were Mexico, China, Sri Lanka and what looked like Liberia. The map also showed California in blue, which it is, and another East Coast state. For the president’s son, a leading surrogate for his father to show India blue, even if playfully, would settle a debate in Indian American community about who is getting their support.

Joe Biden down memory lane

“From this house to the White House, with the grace of God,” Joe Biden wrote on a wall of his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, which he visited on Tuesday with his grandchildren. His family had lived there before moving to nearby Delaware state, which has been home since. Biden began the day with a visit to the church and then to the grave of his elder son, Beau Biden, who died in 2015 of brain cancer.

First Lady votes in Florida

Melania Trump voted at Palm Beach in Florida, the family’s adoptive home, on Tuesday, saying she was feeling “great”. Asked why she did not vote with her husband last week, she said, “It’s Election Day, so I wanted to come here to vote today for the election.

