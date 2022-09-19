Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / For whom the bell tolls: Iconic Big Ben’s role in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

For whom the bell tolls: Iconic Big Ben’s role in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

world news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 03:42 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A British cultural icon, the Big Ben will have a major role to play in the Queen’s state funeral as well.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Grenadier Guards march past the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben in London.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

As world leaders and dignitaries attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral in London which will take place at Westminster Abbey, Big Ben- the striking clock at the north end of the Westminster Palace has a major role to play in the monarch’s funeral. The famous clock tower which was also renamed the Elizabeth Tower in 2012 to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Elizabeth II was built in 1859 and designed by Augustus Pugin. When completed, the clock was the largest chiming clock in the world.

Big Ben was heard when the bell rang in one-minute intervals during a gun carriage procession when Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was transported from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where it laid-in-state. A British cultural icon, the Big Ben will have a major role to play in the Queen’s state funeral as well.

As Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was drawn on the gun carriage towards Wellington Arch near Buckingham Palace, the Big Ben tolled at one-minute intervals throughout the procession.

Big Ben will also toll once kicking off a national two-minute period of silence which will be widely observed across the UK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP