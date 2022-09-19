For whom the bell tolls: Iconic Big Ben’s role in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

As world leaders and dignitaries attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral in London which will take place at Westminster Abbey, Big Ben- the striking clock at the north end of the Westminster Palace has a major role to play in the monarch’s funeral. The famous clock tower which was also renamed the Elizabeth Tower in 2012 to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Elizabeth II was built in 1859 and designed by Augustus Pugin. When completed, the clock was the largest chiming clock in the world.

Big Ben was heard when the bell rang in one-minute intervals during a gun carriage procession when Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was transported from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where it laid-in-state. A British cultural icon, the Big Ben will have a major role to play in the Queen’s state funeral as well.

As Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was drawn on the gun carriage towards Wellington Arch near Buckingham Palace, the Big Ben tolled at one-minute intervals throughout the procession.

Big Ben will also toll once kicking off a national two-minute period of silence which will be widely observed across the UK.

